Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersOutlook mobile sending emails from account user id (UPN) instead of default email
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79089 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#318860 27-Feb-2025 10:53
Send private message

This is something that seems to start happening recently. 

 

My Microsoft 365 Exchange account uses an extended version of my default email - to login into Microsoft 365 I use freitasm@...microsoftonline.com but my default email is freitasm@geekzone.co.nz 

 

Emails sent from either the Outlook or web client show my default email as the sender. 

 

But emails sent from the Outlook Mobile (Android) show my account user id instead. Of course replies to that work, but it's not the preferred email address to show. 

 

My default email shows correctly but it is not what people receive:

 

 

This alias is also set as the primary email address in my Exchange settings.

 

Basically Outlook desktop and Outlook web correctly send messages from default email. Outlook Mobile seems to use the UPN as the sender instead.

 

Has anyone managed to change this?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Create new topic
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79089 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348918 1-Mar-2025 10:16
Send private message

For the record, I contacted Microsoft 365 support from my admin account. Response was quick and efficient. Phone calls were not good, and I suspect their VoIP must be badly setup at the moment.

 

Emails were good. Despite emails sent from Outlook desktop and Outlook web using the default email address, and Outlook Android using the login name, we agreed I would change the UPN to match the default email address.

 

This means uninstalling Outlook Android, removing the old account from Android Accounts, and removing the account from Microsoft Authenticator. The installing and login to everything again.

 

This solved the problem - a problem that didn't exist until recently.

 

Overall the support experience was great and fast. The software change wasn't good though.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright