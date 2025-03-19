jordan8thepie1

A small business I work for part time for has been getting an increased number of spam messages from the contact forms on both websites it hosts. Both forms do have a captcha on them.

We've had at one point 10+ messages a day which clogs up our enquiry view page.

The websites are https://grandtraining.co.nz and https://computerlearnningcentre.co.nz

Would anyone know of a way to cut down the number of spam messages from the contact form?

If anyone knows of a way to stop html from being rendered in the message field that would be good also. Quite a few of the html code which is rendered in the message field. I've also seen a few images in spam messages also.

Contact form

You can see in the Code that html is being rendered on the page.

This image is an example from of the spam enquiries

We do use Cloudflare free plan on both websites.

If anyone has any ideas or suggestions that would be great.