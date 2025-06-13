Kia ora,

Has anyone been able to get access to government api to access their data?

I'm making a project for uni and I'm trying to get voting data, trying to make stats on my webpage to show how many votes and who voted for what.

I signed up and have requested access.. but if I'm being honest, their site is confusing and I'm not sure how to navigate it to access the data I need.

Anyone able to help?

chur

Update: I made a python app that scrapes the data from the public webpage, but I'd rather get an API to get live raw data to json..