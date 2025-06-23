TLDR; in seek of a not crap domain host in NZ.

--------------------

I had some New Zealand domains registered with a company that was acquired by Crazy Domains. Ive left the domains there due to "what aint broke" etc.

Anyway, my primary domain is a .nz, but some people try to email me on .co.nz so I went ahead and registered the co.nz with Crazy Domains

However, their "free DNS" hosting excludes the use of TXT records - yes, you heard correctly, it excludes TXT records. Like FFS.

Anyway, Im after some recommendations...

BTW I use Namecheap for my non-NZ domains but I believe they cant host .nz domains? Not sure if that is true (my main .nz domain was purchased through Namecheap originally but got transferred off)