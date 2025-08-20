Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Azure AVD\Devbox issues - 2025-08-20
sidefx

#321474 20-Aug-2025 09:05
Anybody else seeing issues with these currently? 




MaxineN
Max
  #3405791 20-Aug-2025 09:38
Yes.

 

 

 

Azure status health shows no issues yet we can't do anything with AVD.

 

 

 

Also getting some weird behavior when using azure.portal. domains that don't show up in entra.microsoft.

 

 

 

 




djtOtago
  #3405796 20-Aug-2025 10:16
What issues are you seeing?

 

None of my users have reported any problems today, accessing or using any Dev boxes.

MaxineN
Max
  #3405797 20-Aug-2025 10:19
djtOtago:

 

What issues are you seeing?

 

None of my users have reported any problems today, accessing or using any Dev boxes.

 

 

 

 

Failing to start AVD sessions.

 

That was just fixed not too long ago, including the weird behavior in azure domains.




djtOtago
  #3405799 20-Aug-2025 10:28
Could be none of my developers are actually out of bed yet. 😊 They do tend to be creatures of the night.

