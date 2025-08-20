Anybody else seeing issues with these currently?
Yes.
Azure status health shows no issues yet we can't do anything with AVD.
Also getting some weird behavior when using azure.portal. domains that don't show up in entra.microsoft.
What issues are you seeing?
None of my users have reported any problems today, accessing or using any Dev boxes.
Failing to start AVD sessions.
That was just fixed not too long ago, including the weird behavior in azure domains.
Could be none of my developers are actually out of bed yet. 😊 They do tend to be creatures of the night.