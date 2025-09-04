Hi everyone. I've joined the committee of a small community organisation (not for profit) that uses Gmail for email. Essentially, the committee all have the Google login (I know!) and are in there using the same Gmail inbox. It gets chaotic, things get moved by people with the best of intentions and emails get missed or deleted.

Is anyone here aware of a free or low-cost option that we could use to help us manage this better? Our Committee ranges from tech-unsavvy through to confident, so it needs to be simple. We don't know what we don't know.

We can pay a modest amount, we just don't want to commit to a thousands of dollars for a solution each year as that's beyond our finances.

If anyone has any advice please I'd be grateful. Thank you.