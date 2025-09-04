Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Email options for a small community organisation
#322604 4-Sep-2025 06:16
Hi everyone. I've joined the committee of a small community organisation (not for profit) that uses Gmail for email. Essentially, the committee all have the Google login (I know!) and are in there using the same Gmail inbox. It gets chaotic, things get moved by people with the best of intentions and emails get missed or deleted.

 

Is anyone here aware of a free or low-cost option that we could use to help us manage this better? Our Committee ranges from tech-unsavvy through to confident, so it needs to be simple. We don't know what we don't know. 

 

We can pay a modest amount, we just don't want to commit to a thousands of dollars for a solution each year as that's beyond our finances. 

 

If anyone has any advice please I'd be grateful. Thank you.

 

 

 

 

  #3410954 4-Sep-2025 07:49
The big two are Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.  Perhaps have a look at their non-profit offerings.

 

Google Grant Application Eligibility - Google for Nonprofits

 

Compare Microsoft 365 Nonprofit Plans | Microsoft 365




