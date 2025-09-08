turtleattacks

Just saw this, so thought it's worth pointing out who are with Mercury.
https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/1nb8osd/mercury_energy_customers_heads_up_your_data_is/
Just saw this, so thought it's worth pointing out who are with Mercury.
https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/1nb8osd/mercury_energy_customers_heads_up_your_data_is/
----
Creator of whatsthesalary.com
Can we have a security sub-forum?
An update to the original reddit post. https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/1nb8osd/mercury_energy_customers_heads_up_your_data_is/
So looks like someone from Mercury is looking at it.