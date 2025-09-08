Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apparently there is an insecure API endpoint with Mercury Energy Self-Service Portal
turtleattacks

#322645 8-Sep-2025 12:06
Just saw this, so thought it's worth pointing out who are with Mercury. 

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/1nb8osd/mercury_energy_customers_heads_up_your_data_is/

 

 




MaxineN
Max
  #3412390 8-Sep-2025 12:14
@taneb1

 

 

 

Whilst I'm skeptical, I'm glad there's been no PoC posted.




MadEngineer
  #3412614 8-Sep-2025 15:27
Can we have a security sub-forum?




djtOtago
  #3412630 8-Sep-2025 15:47
An update to the original reddit post. https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/1nb8osd/mercury_energy_customers_heads_up_your_data_is/

 


 

So looks like someone from Mercury is looking at it.



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3412637 8-Sep-2025 16:22
Was only after he went public with it tho..... and thats the issue with a lot of companies when vulnerabilities etc are found, they ignore it until the public are made aware.

 

 

 




