We run Geekzone, without Argo and have no problems with Cloudflare. Our server is in New Zealand, with two different network providers, both peering with Cloudflare.

Without know a lot more information is hard to give some advice.

What's the traffic volume?

How much of that is cached?

Do you actively manage/blog bots and automated traffic?

What is the server configuration?

What is the server provider?

What is the platform being used?

Is data coming from a single place?

Do you have more than one network available?

Do you use the Cloudflare Load Balancer?

Do you use tiered cache?

Do you manage the cache rules?

Are your pages all dynamic?

Have you run the Cloudflare Observatory tests to check what's the actual server performance?

How many network providers you have?

Are they peered with Cloudflare?

Are all these slow visitors from the same ISPs?

So many questions. If you want I can have a quick look around but would need acces.