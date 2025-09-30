We cannot figure out what is happening with NZ traffic. The website tests all themselves show a load speed of 1.5 sec. Yet when cloudflare argo smart routing is turned off - we get hundreds of messages from NZ people about website being slow. (yet testing from any ip across the world, it's super fast except nz)
Does cloudflare have some issue with NZ traffic? The origin server is in Australia. Should we maybe try fasty or other cdn? I'm out of ideas. And when we turn on the argo routing (which is like tens of thousands a month) there is no issue.