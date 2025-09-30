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ForumsIT Pro and developersNZ web visitors get super slow response without cloudflare argo turned on?
Thisisme

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#322853 30-Sep-2025 04:35
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We cannot figure out what is happening with NZ traffic. The website tests all themselves show a load speed of 1.5 sec. Yet when cloudflare argo smart routing is turned off - we get hundreds of messages from NZ people about website being slow. (yet testing from any ip across the world, it's super fast except nz) 

 

 

 

Does cloudflare have some issue with NZ traffic? The origin server is in Australia. Should we maybe try fasty or other cdn? I'm out of ideas. And when we turn on the argo routing (which is like tens of thousands a month) there is no issue.

 

 

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timmmay
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  #3419905 30-Sep-2025 07:12
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Perhaps you could share the domain name / IP address. NZ is a long way from most places so latency is high, which impacts bandwidth and website load times.



freitasm
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  #3419906 30-Sep-2025 07:17
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We run Geekzone, without Argo and have no problems with Cloudflare. Our server is in New Zealand, with two different network providers, both peering with Cloudflare.

 

Without know a lot more information is hard to give some advice.

 

  • What's the traffic volume?
  • How much of that is cached?
  • Do you actively manage/blog bots and automated traffic?
  • What is the server configuration?
  • What is the server provider?
  • What is the platform being used?
  • Is data coming from a single place?
  • Do you have more than one network available?
  • Do you use the Cloudflare Load Balancer?
  • Do you use tiered cache?
  • Do you manage the cache rules?
  • Are your pages all dynamic?
  • Have you run the Cloudflare Observatory tests to check what's the actual server performance?
  • How many network providers you have?
  • Are they peered with Cloudflare?
  • Are all these slow visitors from the same ISPs?

So many questions. If you want I can have a quick look around but would need acces.




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