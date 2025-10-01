From https://itp.nz/closure

IT Professionals New Zealand (ITP) has reached a point where the organisation cannot continue. After a full review of our finances, the Board has confirmed that ITP is insolvent.

These debts are historic. They go back over many years. While some of the issues were worked on in more recent times, the full scale of the problem only became visible during the leadership change in 2025. Once the Board understood the full picture, it was clear that there was no responsible way forward other than liquidation.

The constitution requires members to formally resolve to wind up. A Special General Meeting (SGM) will be held on 23 October 2025 to confirm liquidation and appoint a liquidator. Once appointed, the liquidator will manage assets, creditors, and the final steps of dissolution.