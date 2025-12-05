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ForumsIT Pro and developersCloudflare down- outage
Shoes2468

798 posts

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#323465 5-Dec-2025 22:13
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Looks like cloudflare are having issues. You know it’s bad when down detector is, well, down.

 

 

 

https://www.cloudflarestatus.com

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Shoes2468

798 posts

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  #3440559 5-Dec-2025 22:16
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It appears to have been remediated.



MaxineN
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  #3440560 5-Dec-2025 22:17
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It was certainly selective on what it brought down.

 

I await the post mortem, if there will be...




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

mattwnz
20665 posts

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  #3440562 5-Dec-2025 22:28
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They had a major outage a week or so ago knocking out a lot of the internet for quite a number of  hours. It was during the early morning in NZ when it happened last time so many wouldn’t have noticed it



snj

snj
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  #3440595 6-Dec-2025 11:14
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Post mortem was posted overnight, changing WAF rules to help protect against a recent React CVE, meant they had to disable another system, and it went a bit sideways.

Tinkerisk
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  #3440601 6-Dec-2025 11:55
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mattwnz:

 

They had a major outage a week or so ago knocking out a lot of the internet for quite a number of  hours. It was during the early morning in NZ when it happened last time so many wouldn’t have noticed it

 

 

Unfortunately, many website downtime monitors also ran via Cloudflare. 🙂

 

 




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons. Really not. But your smart devices are spying on you!
  • I avoid Big Tech amap. They try hard to dictate technology and „culture“ across borders.
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who „someone“ is.

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