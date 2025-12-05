Looks like cloudflare are having issues. You know it’s bad when down detector is, well, down.
Looks like cloudflare are having issues. You know it’s bad when down detector is, well, down.
It appears to have been remediated.
It was certainly selective on what it brought down.
I await the post mortem, if there will be...
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
They had a major outage a week or so ago knocking out a lot of the internet for quite a number of hours. It was during the early morning in NZ when it happened last time so many wouldn’t have noticed it
Post mortem was posted overnight, changing WAF rules to help protect against a recent React CVE, meant they had to disable another system, and it went a bit sideways.
mattwnz:
They had a major outage a week or so ago knocking out a lot of the internet for quite a number of hours. It was during the early morning in NZ when it happened last time so many wouldn’t have noticed it
Unfortunately, many website downtime monitors also ran via Cloudflare. 🙂
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