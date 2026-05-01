Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developerswebhostingnz.com hacked and customer data leaked
mikecr

2 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


#324587 1-May-2026 12:26
Send private message quote this post

I had email hosting with webhosting nz. At 5am I got an automated email from cpanel saying a full access privilege API token had been added to the account. I immediately tried to login on the website but the entire client area was not working. Additionally the live chat wasn't working. I tried logging in to the specific server directly but the password had been changed. I tried to email them but their support email bounced all emails. I messaged them on facebook and got no response. There was no way to get in to shut it down and no way to contact them. It was like this for almost 6 hours. When I finally gained access to cpanel the API token was still there and I had to revoke it myself.

 

Since they never pulled down the mailserver for the hours it was compromised, I was able to mbsync down my emails, open accounts with a different provider, upload the mail there, then nuke all the emails in the webhostingnz mailboxes. I also deleted the mx records for my domains to prevent new messages being delivered to a compromised mailserver. I assume all of my emails were copied by the hackers, though. Dovecot virtual folders appeared in the mailboxes in question which I am assuming happened when the hackers were syncing my emails.

When webhostingnz's site was working again I logged in, cancelled my services and raised a ticket asking what the hell. I got a boilerplate email about a cpanel zero-day and how they prudently pulled down the servers while they waited for a patch from upstream then redeployed everything from backups which they claim prevented data leaks. This was blatantly false as my server (rosie.whsl206.com) never went down for a second and still contained the hacker's full-access API token when I logged in.

If anyone has anything hosted with them I would strongly suggest logging into cpanel, checking if there's an API token, changing all your passwords, then moving to a different hosting provider. I think it's safe to assume that 100% of their customer's data has been leaked. The fact there was no way to contact them for hours and they never pulled the hacked server down to try minimise data excursion is extraordinary.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
gnfb
2691 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 197

ID Verified

  #3486224 1-May-2026 13:00
Send private message quote this post

Oh Great thats what the problem is out of intrest who are you moving to? whan i regain access which i have not got at present what files should i be searching for? 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me



mikecr

2 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3486226 1-May-2026 13:06
Send private message quote this post

I just had mail hosting & have moved the mailboxes to hostinger in the meantime but will probably reevaluate, I just wanted to get them somewhere quick. The place to look would be in cpanel in the API token area or whatever it's called. I'm not sure if all their servers stayed up and if all were affected, I can only speak for the server named rosie.

OmniouS
436 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 47

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3486228 1-May-2026 13:10
Send private message quote this post

From: Hackers are actively exploiting a bug in cPanel, used by millions of websites | TechCrunch

 

Security researchers are sounding the alarm on a newly discovered vulnerability in the widely used web server management software cPanel and WebHost Manager (WHM). 

 

The bug allows hackers to hijack and take full control of the servers running the affected software, which is thought to be used by tens of millions of website owners around the world.

 

Many commercial web hosting companies have patched their customers’ systems already. But the cPanel maker urged customers to ensure that their systems are patched as the bug affects all supported versions of the software.

 

cPanel and WHM are two software suites used for managing web servers that host websites, manage emails, and handle important configurations and databases needed to maintain an internet domain. The two suites have deep-access to the servers that they manage, allowing a malicious hacker potentially unrestricted access to data managed by the affected software.

 

The bug, officially tracked as CVE-2026-41940, allows malicious hackers to remotely bypass its login screen to gain full access to the software’s administration panel. 

 

Given the ubiquity of the cPanel and WHM software across the web hosting industry, hackers could compromise potentially large numbers of websites that haven’t patched the bug.

 

 




Voyager referral link - Get $50 credit



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
80776 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41317

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3486229 1-May-2026 13:13
Send private message quote this post

mikecr:

 

cpanel 

 

 

https://techcrunch.com/2026/04/30/hackers-are-actively-exploiting-a-bug-in-cpanel-used-by-millions-of-websites/

 

https://labs.watchtowr.com/the-internet-is-falling-down-falling-down-falling-down-cpanel-whm-authentication-bypass-cve-2026-41940/

 

 




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

gnfb
2691 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 197

ID Verified

  #3486257 1-May-2026 14:55
Send private message quote this post

Uptime is saying some of my websites are up allshop.nz etc but when you try to go to any webhostingnz.com or the cpanel entry or allshop.nz get error messages

 

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 