Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidGalaxy S9/S9+ Announcement and Owners' Thread
tripp

3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#230481 26-Feb-2018 07:55
Send private message

Well lets get this started

 

 

 

Who is going to order it :P

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 21
tripp

3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1964183 26-Feb-2018 07:56
Send private message

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=21764

 

Link to pricing and specs (geekzone blog)

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
heavenlywild
4224 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1964191 26-Feb-2018 08:21
Send private message

Fan of the S series, but not a fan of the pricing. It just goes higher and higher and the amount / value you get per dollar keeps dropping.

 

 

tripp

3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1964196 26-Feb-2018 08:37
Send private message

I agree the s9+ has hit the same pricing as the note8 when it was released.  This means the note 9 will end up being around 1800 - 1900

 

I would like a s9 but the 4gigs of ram is stopping me, i notice on the s8 that it would be a bit slow and only keeping a few programs open in the background.  The note 8 with the 6gig of rams fixed this issue for me.

 

 

 

 



Dingbatt
5865 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1964214 26-Feb-2018 08:59
Send private message

Nope. Essentially an S8S with a better camera. I don't use my phone camera enough to warrant the upgrade.
All of the other 'features' could (and should) be available in the Oreo update for S8.

Note 9 maybe.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#1964216 26-Feb-2018 09:00
Send private message

Looks like Samsung is trying to get close to the iPhone X pricing

 

Linux

tripp

3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1964224 26-Feb-2018 09:06
Send private message

Main reason i would want one.

 

1) camera, the camera on the oneplus 5t kind of sucks

 

2) waterproof

 

3) Speakers.

 

 

 

But its not worth the 1600 upgrade price.

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #1964226 26-Feb-2018 09:11
Send private message

Will stick with my S8+ , I am more than happy with it, will see what next year brings and the roll over of my plan to make a decision then. 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man



bradstewart
4326 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1964288 26-Feb-2018 09:44
Send private message

I'll definitely be moving from the S8 to the S9+

 

Heading to Europe for 6 weeks in May so I want the best possible camera with me for when the DSLR isn't practical.

 

The pricing isn't the worst. It's $100 more than last years models for the same capacity which seems to be the standard yearly increase now.

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1964293 26-Feb-2018 09:49
Send private message

I have the S7 and will be upgrading shortly. Have been keen on going back to Sony, but they are rumoured to be dropping the headphone jack (will find out tonight), so Samsung keeping the jack and what is likely to be this year's best camera may keep the S9 in contention.

Krishant007
1403 posts

Uber Geek


  #1964302 26-Feb-2018 10:28
Send private message

Why does the price keep going up and up :|. Any special offer bundles being announced?

mrgsm021
970 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1964305 26-Feb-2018 10:33
Send private message

Yeah...Nah

 

Will stick around for my S8+ to be upgraded to Oreo

 

Also would like to see what the other Android OEMs have in store for us this year

Wade
2225 posts

Uber Geek


  #1964306 26-Feb-2018 10:34
Send private message

S9+ is priced well compared to the iPx, when one of the highlights was a translation app built in i semi switched off as apps that do this have been available forever, app integration like this is hardly a valid highlight for a flagship. Interesting that it only utilises QC2.0

 

 

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1964312 26-Feb-2018 10:53
Send private message

Wade:

 

S9+ is priced well compared to the iPx

 

 

Every phone on the market is priced well compared to the iPx!

Krishant007
1403 posts

Uber Geek


  #1964318 26-Feb-2018 11:07
Send private message

Whats the opinions on the S9 vs S9+ this year?

 

The 2 main differentiating factors (besides size) are the additional RAM and the telephoto lens as far as I can see (no pun intended).

 

Edit: besides size & battery

bradstewart
4326 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1964346 26-Feb-2018 11:29
Send private message

Krishant007:

 

Whats the opinions on the S9 vs S9+ this year?

 

The 2 main differentiating factors (besides size) are the additional RAM and the telephoto lens as far as I can see (no pun intended).

 

 

You also get a bigger battery.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 21
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 