Well lets get this started
Who is going to order it :P
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=21764
Link to pricing and specs (geekzone blog)
Fan of the S series, but not a fan of the pricing. It just goes higher and higher and the amount / value you get per dollar keeps dropping.
I agree the s9+ has hit the same pricing as the note8 when it was released. This means the note 9 will end up being around 1800 - 1900
I would like a s9 but the 4gigs of ram is stopping me, i notice on the s8 that it would be a bit slow and only keeping a few programs open in the background. The note 8 with the 6gig of rams fixed this issue for me.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
Looks like Samsung is trying to get close to the iPhone X pricing
Main reason i would want one.
1) camera, the camera on the oneplus 5t kind of sucks
2) waterproof
3) Speakers.
But its not worth the 1600 upgrade price.
Will stick with my S8+ , I am more than happy with it, will see what next year brings and the roll over of my plan to make a decision then.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
I'll definitely be moving from the S8 to the S9+
Heading to Europe for 6 weeks in May so I want the best possible camera with me for when the DSLR isn't practical.
The pricing isn't the worst. It's $100 more than last years models for the same capacity which seems to be the standard yearly increase now.
I have the S7 and will be upgrading shortly. Have been keen on going back to Sony, but they are rumoured to be dropping the headphone jack (will find out tonight), so Samsung keeping the jack and what is likely to be this year's best camera may keep the S9 in contention.
Why does the price keep going up and up :|. Any special offer bundles being announced?
Yeah...Nah
Will stick around for my S8+ to be upgraded to Oreo
Also would like to see what the other Android OEMs have in store for us this year
S9+ is priced well compared to the iPx, when one of the highlights was a translation app built in i semi switched off as apps that do this have been available forever, app integration like this is hardly a valid highlight for a flagship. Interesting that it only utilises QC2.0
Wade:
S9+ is priced well compared to the iPx
Every phone on the market is priced well compared to the iPx!
Whats the opinions on the S9 vs S9+ this year?
The 2 main differentiating factors (besides size) are the additional RAM and the telephoto lens as far as I can see (no pun intended).
Edit: besides size & battery
Krishant007:
Whats the opinions on the S9 vs S9+ this year?
The 2 main differentiating factors (besides size) are the additional RAM and the telephoto lens as far as I can see (no pun intended).
You also get a bigger battery.