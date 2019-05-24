Anyone know of a way to get loyalty cards working with Android NFC equipped phones?
If I go to Countdown I can pay for groceries using my phone, but still need wallet for Onecard :(
That's not what NFC is all about. Download Stocard and load your loyalty cards in to that. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.stocard.stocard&hl=en
For OneCard, you'll probably need to manually enter the card number into Stocard, as the OneCard number and the barcode aren't usually the same (if it's the SmartFuel/OneCard combo anyway). The barcode it then displays can be scanned at the checkout (didn't used to work, but it does now). For the Smart Fuel/Onecard cards, the OneCard details are usually loaded to the mag strip, and the barcode is for Smart Fuel.
Download an app like Stocard which you can use to store your barcodes on your Loyalty Cards etc.
With your OneCard if you enter the OneCard Number into Stocard it can then generate a Barcode. All you then need to do is give your phone with the barcode screen showing to the checkout operator and they can scan it for you. I know this doesn't yet work with the Self-Service Machine however Countdown's looking into it (I have a friend which works there).
Don't use the Barcode on the OneCard as thats for AA Smartfuel - not OneCard. Add that one as AA :D
Is there an advantage using Stocard over the Google Pay app?
I've got all my loyalty cards loaded on the Google Pay app (show under the 'passes' tab), and they work fine; all but Countdown's One Card, as mentioned above, that is!
jonathan18:
Is there an advantage using Stocard over the Google Pay app?
I've got all my loyalty cards loaded on the Google Pay app (show under the 'passes' tab), and they work fine; all but Countdown's One Card, as mentioned above, that is!
I found the Google Pay app wouldn't work with some of my cards. Incompatible bar code I guess. Stocard works with everything I have on it (so far!)
+1 , another vote for Stocard,
Its a great app for all your "dumb" loyalty cards , everything from AA/Countdown through to your Library card....
wellygary:
+1 , another vote for Stocard,
Its a great app for all your "dumb" loyalty cards , everything from AA/Countdown through to your Library card....
Can be a bit hit and miss scanning them though, things like your nw club card, tends to not read when I run it.
I found for several cards of mine that I couldn't add them as they weren't on the list of Google's Loyalty Programs (such as my local Library Card). Also handy as u can use Widgets to easily launch them etc
davidcole:
Can be a bit hit and miss scanning them though, things like your nw club card, tends to not read when I run it.
That's NW's scanners... the little staffed checkout scanners are fine, along with the newer self-service ones, some of the older ones take a bit of "waving" to get it is read.... -
IME its a general problem with screens and scanners (I think its related to the scanning laser getting re/deflected by the glass in the screen) not any particular app
My local New World Self-Checkout Machine tends to sometimes not pick it up, often if you move it around and try different angles it eventually picks it up. I wouldn't be surprised if at my local New World its because they don't clean the Laser Glass often.
I use Google Pay for all my loyalty cards. Works extremely well with AA at BP stations.
Update to the BP app now includes your AA code, plus pay at pump with the app so no need to go in store.
mentalinc:
Update to the BP app now includes your AA code, plus pay at pump with the app so no need to go in store.
Good. I am of the opinion that less is better so I don't use the BP app anyway.
