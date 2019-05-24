That's not what NFC is all about. Download Stocard and load your loyalty cards in to that. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.stocard.stocard&hl=en

For OneCard, you'll probably need to manually enter the card number into Stocard, as the OneCard number and the barcode aren't usually the same (if it's the SmartFuel/OneCard combo anyway). The barcode it then displays can be scanned at the checkout (didn't used to work, but it does now). For the Smart Fuel/Onecard cards, the OneCard details are usually loaded to the mag strip, and the barcode is for Smart Fuel.