Forums Android Loyalty Cards + NFC
exador

Master Geek


#250759 24-May-2019 12:55
Anyone know of a way to get loyalty cards working with Android NFC equipped phones?

If I go to Countdown I can pay for groceries using my phone, but still need wallet for Onecard :(

Stu

Stu
Hammered
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2244551 24-May-2019 13:02
That's not what NFC is all about. Download Stocard and load your loyalty cards in to that. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.stocard.stocard&hl=en

 

For OneCard, you'll probably need to manually enter the card number into Stocard, as the OneCard number and the barcode aren't usually the same (if it's the SmartFuel/OneCard combo anyway). The barcode it then displays can be scanned at the checkout (didn't used to work, but it does now). For the Smart Fuel/Onecard cards, the OneCard details are usually loaded to the mag strip, and the barcode is for Smart Fuel.




kinginvercargill
Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2244552 24-May-2019 13:03
Download an app like Stocard which you can use to store your barcodes on your Loyalty Cards etc.

 

With your OneCard if you enter the OneCard Number into Stocard it can then generate a Barcode. All you then need to do is give your phone with the barcode screen showing to the checkout operator and they can scan it for you. I know this doesn't yet work with the Self-Service Machine however Countdown's looking into it (I have a friend which works there).

 

 

 

Don't use the Barcode on the OneCard as thats for AA Smartfuel - not OneCard. Add that one as AA :D

 

 

jonathan18
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2244556 24-May-2019 13:08
Is there an advantage using Stocard over the Google Pay app?

 

I've got all my loyalty cards loaded on the Google Pay app (show under the 'passes' tab), and they work fine; all but Countdown's One Card, as mentioned above, that is!

 

 

 

 



exador

Master Geek


  #2244557 24-May-2019 13:09
LOL. Of course I just realised that Onecard doesn't have an NFC chip - you have to swipe it.

Thanks for the barcode idea.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2244558 24-May-2019 13:12
jonathan18:

 

Is there an advantage using Stocard over the Google Pay app?

 

I've got all my loyalty cards loaded on the Google Pay app (show under the 'passes' tab), and they work fine; all but Countdown's One Card, as mentioned above, that is!

 

 

 

I found the Google Pay app wouldn't work with some of my cards. Incompatible bar code I guess. Stocard works with everything I have on it (so far!)




wellygary
Uber Geek


  #2244569 24-May-2019 13:36
+1 , another vote for Stocard, 

 

Its a great app for all your "dumb" loyalty cards , everything from AA/Countdown through to your Library card.... 

davidcole
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2244604 24-May-2019 14:16
wellygary:

 

+1 , another vote for Stocard, 

 

Its a great app for all your "dumb" loyalty cards , everything from AA/Countdown through to your Library card.... 

 

 

Can be a bit hit and miss scanning them though, things like your nw club card, tends to not read when I run it.




kinginvercargill
Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2244605 24-May-2019 14:17
jonathan18:

 

Is there an advantage using Stocard over the Google Pay app?

 

I've got all my loyalty cards loaded on the Google Pay app (show under the 'passes' tab), and they work fine; all but Countdown's One Card, as mentioned above, that is!

 

 

I found for several cards of mine that I couldn't add them as they weren't on the list of Google's Loyalty Programs (such as my local Library Card). Also handy as u can use Widgets to easily launch them etc

exador

Master Geek


  #2244610 24-May-2019 14:24
Sweet! Just borrowed a library book using Stocard 👍

wellygary
Uber Geek


  #2244616 24-May-2019 14:37
davidcole:

 

wellygary:

 

+1 , another vote for Stocard, 

 

Its a great app for all your "dumb" loyalty cards , everything from AA/Countdown through to your Library card.... 

 

 

Can be a bit hit and miss scanning them though, things like your nw club card, tends to not read when I run it.

 

 

That's NW's scanners... the little staffed checkout scanners are fine, along with the newer self-service ones, some of the older ones take a bit of "waving" to get it is read....  -

 

IME its a general problem with screens and scanners  (I think its related to the scanning laser getting re/deflected by the glass in the screen) not any particular app

kinginvercargill
Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2244619 24-May-2019 14:44
davidcole:

 

wellygary:

 

+1 , another vote for Stocard, 

 

Its a great app for all your "dumb" loyalty cards , everything from AA/Countdown through to your Library card.... 

 

 

Can be a bit hit and miss scanning them though, things like your nw club card, tends to not read when I run it.

 

 

My local New World Self-Checkout Machine tends to sometimes not pick it up, often if you move it around and try different angles it eventually picks it up. I wouldn't be surprised if at my local New World its because they don't clean the Laser Glass often.

zyo

zyo
Ultimate Geek


  #2244690 24-May-2019 16:09
I use Google pay to store loyalty cards.
Works with smartfuel, countdown, new world, subway, fly buys and a few others.

It automatically reminds you if you are at a shop where the loyalty card is supported. Bonus you can also use paywave without taking out your wallet.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2244934 24-May-2019 18:54
I use Google Pay for all my loyalty cards. Works extremely well with AA at BP stations.




mentalinc
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2245052 24-May-2019 21:46
Update to the BP app now includes your AA code, plus pay at pump with the app so no need to go in store.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2245259 25-May-2019 11:29
mentalinc:

 

Update to the BP app now includes your AA code, plus pay at pump with the app so no need to go in store.

 

 

Good. I am of the opinion that less is better so I don't use the BP app anyway.




