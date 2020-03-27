I dont buy into everything Trump says, but knowing that some of these issues are likely "where there is smoke there is fire" type issues, I just feel the 5g situation a bit disingenuous. It is a little like Japan copying American made goods, ie Toyota back in the day, but there is also doubt about how some of this technology was developed SO fast outside the US technology knowledge. Along with the CCP spy stuff and assylum seekers, the major back lash behind this virus and the genome cover up. I just dont know how much all that will have on Chinese produced goods globally. So for me there is some ethical unrest. Most of which Im trying not to buy into.



But it should mean for NZ a lot of businesses looking to operate out of NZ, if the government has some common sense.



I use to be a fan of Huawei a long time before it became popular in phone brands and it pulled ahead of the rest, but Xiaomi is still close by.



I also think even at $1500 its over priced. $2200 for the other 2 is just absurd for a 3 year life span product.



The Xiaomi mi 10 5g is $900, has a very good camera and includes a macro lens which is actually VERY useful and massive 5020mah battery.



If Huawei P40Pro was $1200 with free air buds (you cant give those watches away), I would be more interested and if it had Android ( oh i miss windows mobile OS, everything else is still very sloppy). I want to see them remain ultra cheap which is what helped these brands get here.



Dxo (which updated how it evaluates MOBILE cameras) has the Huawei Camera at 128 and the Xiaomi Mi 10 pro at 124 (same as mi 10 5g), both top 5 with neither apple or samsung to be seen. Although I like the Xiaomi note 9s for $380 (or $500 from PB if u want 2 year warranty). Same sensor type but uses samsung not sony from memory. Massive 5080mah battery and low power usage CPU should be a real 3 day possibility. The screen has some light bleed and is 450 nits max, but thats lcd for you and $4-500. Mrs was given an A50 for work. So considering the 9s for personal use. I do like all 3 cameras on these phones though.



Anyway what is this thread doing in Android when its not an Android phone?