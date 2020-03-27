Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Huawei P40 Series Announcement
mrgsm021

#268595 27-Mar-2020 16:24
I thought why not divert our attention away from Covid-19 lockdown and go to a more happy place.

 

Another new flagship announcement in the form of the Huawei P40 Series

 

Although it's unlikely to be sold by NZ operators here but available again from PB perhaps?

 

Wink wink @NikT 😜

 

 

 

What do you all think about the phones, specifically the P40 Pro and Pro+?

 

It's looking to be another camera powerhouse again from early hands-on reviews from the usual suspects of tech youtubers

 

I thought it was interesting to see Huawei choosing not to have outrageous amount of RAM configuration on the phones this year like other flagships such as Sammy, and sticking to only 8GB and the screen only supporting 90Hz refresh rate, rather than 120Hz.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2458581 9-Apr-2020 17:52
I will probably never buy one as I am not a fan of Huawei's EMUI OS, despite its fun name, and can't quite get off the Google services teat, but I must admit the hardware certainly looks interesting. And I can imagine the camera only improves on the P30 Pro's already good one.

 

GSM Arena has posted a review of the Pro and the regular, looks like the Pro+ will be released a little later. Andrei from Anandtech has posted a bit of a first impressions as well.

maoriboy
  #2458659 9-Apr-2020 20:54
It looks like an amazing piece of technology and the camera tech looks amazing. The lack of Google stuff is what holds me back though. Fingers crossed they get google services back, or make it easier to install though services 3rd party

 

 





sonyxperiageek
  #2458705 10-Apr-2020 00:26
maoriboy:

 

It looks like an amazing piece of technology and the camera tech looks amazing. The lack of Google stuff is what holds me back though. Fingers crossed they get google services back, or make it easier to install though services 3rd party

 



You'll have to speak to Trump to get Google services back on Huawei devices unfortunately.

 

 

 

 

 

Sony

 

--

 

m1dday
  #2479064 8-May-2020 09:51
PB bundle looks great - Bose 700s! Still a shame about no Google, though.

Finch
  #2479142 8-May-2020 10:54
m1dday:

 

PB bundle looks great - Bose 700s! Still a shame about no Google, though.

 

 

 

 

So what does no google mean, no Play Store? Do you have to go to apkmirror to install apps?

Kopkiwi
  #2479151 8-May-2020 11:03
So no P40 Ultra? That pro price puts all the other OEMs to shame.

m1dday
  #2479157 8-May-2020 11:06
Finch:

 

m1dday:

 

PB bundle looks great - Bose 700s! Still a shame about no Google, though.

 

 

 

 

So what does no google mean, no Play Store? Do you have to go to apkmirror to install apps?

 

 

 

 

Not officially. There are means to sideload 90% of Google services with some security risks. But still very usable as long as you know what you're doing. Obviously not as good as it being supported natively, though. The remaining part makes some apps unusable, anything that needs to pass Google's SafetyNet or relies heavily on Google services like Uber won't work due to the ban - as well as no official widevine DRM support meaning you won't be able to stream HDR content for Netflix. Huawei has their own app store which has a growing library, but it's also possible to install APKs directly, I'd presume.

 

One would hope the ban would be lifted in the next few months and this phone becomes wayyy more appealing. But even I find myself a little tempted to go Google-free. 😂

 

 



ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2479161 8-May-2020 11:09
If it was retailing for that price AND had GMS or a fully fledged eco-system, that would be a hell of a deal. But for most people, it will be too much to give up the convenience. And far too much to have to hack it yourself.

 

The Pro+ is meant to release later in the year from what I had heard.

 

m1dday:

 

One would hope the ban would be lifted in the next few months and this phone becomes wayyy more appealing. But even I find myself a little tempted to go Google-free. 😂

 

 

I wouldn't count on it, the US seems to be doubling down if anything. Huawei's best option at this point is to throw themselves into their own eco-system, not at the mercy of Google. They have already successfully dumped Qualcomm, so why not?

WolfChop
  #2479291 8-May-2020 15:35
Genuinely happy that Huawei haven't begun price-gouging like Samsung has. $2200 for the S20 Ultra? That's Apple prices.

 

If these phones supported Google Play Services then they'd be a fantastic deal.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2479414 8-May-2020 16:33
2degrees has a pre-order deal going for both with Freebuds 3 and a Watch GT2 with $100 off. Not a bad deal if are going all in on Huawei. 

 

WolfChop:

 

Genuinely happy that Huawei haven't begun price-gouging like Samsung has. $2200 for the S20 Ultra? That's Apple prices.

 

 

To be fair, if you pay RRP for Samsung devices, you are doing it wrong. Their pricing seems designed for carrier discounts; you can currently get the base S20 for $200 off, and the  + and Ultra at $400 off, through 2degrees.

 

I see the older P30 Pro is still available for $949 after discounts.

m1dday
  #2479839 9-May-2020 17:18
Maybe a sliver of hope that Google services might be coming back to Huawei? 

TeaLeaf
  #2479973 9-May-2020 21:47
I dont buy into everything Trump says, but knowing that some of these issues are likely "where there is smoke there is fire" type issues, I just feel the 5g situation a bit disingenuous. It is a little like Japan copying American made goods, ie Toyota back in the day, but there is also doubt about how some of this technology was developed SO fast outside the US technology knowledge. Along with the CCP spy stuff and assylum seekers, the major back lash behind this virus and the genome cover up. I just dont know how much all that will have on Chinese produced goods globally. So for me there is some ethical unrest. Most of which Im trying not to buy into.

But it should mean for NZ a lot of businesses looking to operate out of NZ, if the government has some common sense.

I use to be a fan of Huawei a long time before it became popular in phone brands and it pulled ahead of the rest, but Xiaomi is still close by.

I also think even at $1500 its over priced. $2200 for the other 2 is just absurd for a 3 year life span product.

The Xiaomi mi 10 5g is $900, has a very good camera and includes a macro lens which is actually VERY useful and massive 5020mah battery.

If Huawei P40Pro was $1200 with free air buds (you cant give those watches away), I would be more interested and if it had Android ( oh i miss windows mobile OS, everything else is still very sloppy). I want to see them remain ultra cheap which is what helped these brands get here.

Dxo (which updated how it evaluates MOBILE cameras) has the Huawei Camera at 128 and the Xiaomi Mi 10 pro at 124 (same as mi 10 5g), both top 5 with neither apple or samsung to be seen. Although I like the Xiaomi note 9s for $380 (or $500 from PB if u want 2 year warranty). Same sensor type but uses samsung not sony from memory. Massive 5080mah battery and low power usage CPU should be a real 3 day possibility. The screen has some light bleed and is 450 nits max, but thats lcd for you and $4-500. Mrs was given an A50 for work. So considering the 9s for personal use. I do like all 3 cameras on these phones though.

Anyway what is this thread doing in Android when its not an Android phone?

Kopkiwi
2552 posts

Uber Geek


  #2479974 9-May-2020 21:57
Send private message

TeaLeaf:

 

Dxo (which updated how it evaluates MOBILE cameras) has the Huawei Camera at 128 and the Xiaomi Mi 10 pro at 124 (same as mi 10 5g), both top 5 with neither apple or samsung to be seen. Although I like the Xiaomi note 9s for $380 (or $500 from PB if u want 2 year warranty). Same sensor type but uses samsung not sony from memory. Massive 5080mah battery and low power usage CPU should be a real 3 day possibility. The screen has some light bleed and is 450 nits max, but thats lcd for you and $4-500. Mrs was given an A50 for work. So considering the 9s for personal use. I do like all 3 cameras on these phones though.

Anyway what is this thread doing in Android when its not an Android phone?

 

 

 

 

You lost me at DXO, place is paid by OEMs to give favorable reviews. It's like going to phonearena for unbiased Android reviews when they're clearly sucking on the Apple milk.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2479980 9-May-2020 22:06
TeaLeaf:

 

Anyway what is this thread doing in Android when its not an Android phone?

 

 

It is an Android phone. It just doesn't have the Google Play Store and Google Play Store-distributed apps.




Handle9
  #2480056 10-May-2020 02:54
WolfChop:

 

Genuinely happy that Huawei haven't begun price-gouging like Samsung has. $2200 for the S20 Ultra? That's Apple prices.

 

If these phones supported Google Play Services then they'd be a fantastic deal.

 

 

The P series has always been a bit cheaper - the cameras are fantastic but they don't have super high resolution displays.

 

IMO it doesn't matter (and I am looking forward to getting Mrs Handles P30 pro as a handle down in a few months).

