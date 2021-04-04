Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xiaomi mi11 Ultra
My personal phone (old A30) is getting slow and the camera is pretty sub par. Ive been wanting something to replace my 2nd camera when out shooting. We are getting near to that 1" sensor size.

So been waiting for this Xiaomi to start hitting reviews. Here is the full DXO review. However I still want to see a Holistic hands on from somebody like GSMarena. There are also a couple of good reviews already on youtube if you prefer video.

https://www.dxomark.com/xiaomi-mi-11-ultra-camera-review-large-sensor-power/

So here are the main Specs

 

  • Primary: 50 MP 1/1.12″ Quad-Bayer sensor, 1.4μm, 24 mm-equivalent lens with f/1.95 aperture, Dual Pixel Pro AF and OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 48 MP 1/2-inch sensor, 0.8μm, 128° lens with f/2.2 aperture
  • Tele: 48 MP 1/2-inch sensor, 0.8μm, 120 mm-equivalent lens with f/4.1 aperture, OIS
  • LED flash
  • Video: 8K 4320p at 24 fps, 4K 2160p at 30/60 fps (2160p/60 fps tested)
  • Multispectral color temperature sensor
  • ToF sensor
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

The dual pixel AF is good, combined with OIS and its a great mix. Huge pixels and a massive sensor means incredible dynamic range.

The UW and Telephoto both use the Sony IMX586 sensor as seen in the OP 8/Nord. I am disappointed it has no macro, also with the sensor/lens rectangular hump Im worried I wont be able to use a clip on Macro on the main sensor/lens either. Will see.

Video looks good with 8k at 24fps (not a big videographer, still, nice to have).

Grunty chipset.

Overall it looks the goods, I want a phone that is close enough in quality to my RX100 so I do not need to carry 3 cameras when hiking, I think this will do the job and allow me to just take the A7 R3 FF camera. Makes for excellent mobile photography combined with RAW images and the likes of free editing with Snapseed (although I use LR mobile, snapseed has its place and is free)

Awaiting a NZ price but am looking at importing early anyway. Its looking around $1k Eu for the Global version.

Anybody else interest in getting one?

Here are the full specs;

https://www.kimovil.com/en/where-to-buy-xiaomi-mi-11-ultra

 

A couple of notes that stood out to me;

The WQHD+ samsung amoled looks good, but is a large phone, 6.81".

Harmon Kardon speakers.


 
 
 


Definitely interested in this phone, that camera looks mental. Hopefully Supero picks it up.

Pb said they are getting in. Aussie Xaimoi store (which is updated whereas the NZ one looks abandoned) has listed A$1799. Just not sure on the brand. My P30 is getting on and I would prefer GMS so looking at other brands. The GN2 chip will be on the S22 so maybe I just wait.  



Quinny:

 

Pb said they are getting in. Aussie Xaimoi store (which is updated whereas the NZ one looks abandoned) has listed A$1799. Just not sure on the brand. My P30 is getting on and I would prefer GMS so looking at other brands. The GN2 chip will be on the S22 so maybe I just wait.  

 

 

 

 

Given the S21 Ultra provides a superior photography experience, I would wait.

Kopkiwi:

 

Given the S21 Ultra provides a superior photography experience, I would wait.

 

 

Guy does a (casual) camera comparison for both phones: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esKi8E7TmoQ

 

 

TBH Xiaomi's camera app spoils whatever superior hardware characteristics, HDR and Night mode are sub-par. Though side loaded gcam mod can do a magic.

https://www.mi-store.co.nz/mi-11-ultra

 

 

 

available for 2099$.

 

 

 

 



Wow, that's expensive. I had the Mi 9 something a while back, but I returned it. Great CPU, great camera, good to great hardware generally but the in display fingerprint sensor was hopeless for me. Software was ok - Xiaomi disabled useful things like smart lock but otherwise fine. So before anyone buys a Xiaomi try out the fingerprint sensor, check it works quickly and reliably for you.

