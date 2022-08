afe66: Why not just use geonet app? Earthquake volcanoes tsunamis



I doubt people in chch would have needed their phone to tell them an earthquake happened nearby via my phone accelerometer?

I imagine that this might be more useful in countries other than NZ, where they don't have an extensive network of seismometers.

And, although it has a facility for warning people of an actual (or impending?) earthquake, initially the benefit is the Big Data aspect. Thousands to millions of "seismometers" recording the effect of earthquakes for most of every night gives opportunities to model, in great detail, how earthquakes propagate around the country. Once you have that, you can detect an earthquake in (say) Wellington, and warn people in (say) Blenheim that it's going to arrive in a couple of minutes. Not much help for Wellingtonians, admittedly.

But, perhaps with enough data, you might even be able to detect some pre-cursor small tremors and therefore predict large earthquakes, both in time and location, and give people time to evacuate and/or turn off power & gas & water. It's not uncommon (e.g. San Francisco) for fires to do more damage than the earthquake itself.