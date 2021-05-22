Helping a friend who has a old Samsung Galaxy Tab3 android tablet. We are migrating to a Apple Ipad tablet.

All we need to export is the calendar. This might have been easier if we had got another Android tablet! Not sure if the android migration tool works when moving to a Ipad?

The Tab3 has a basic google personal account. When I log into the google account using a web browser desktop, I can't see any calendar entries. The past calendar entries are important to keep.

This has been slightly complicated by me forgetting about the domain email being used with the google account and setting up a new google workspace account for their domain, which is caused the google temp email conflict...

So what I really would like to do is export the Tab3 calendar (standard calendar app) to the new google workspace account as that will allow us to use the calendar on any device.

Any ideas?

At this stage I'm leaving the Ipad in the unopened box in case we have to return for an android tablet...