Just received the release - this is a good price point - and a huge battery:

HMD Global has unveiled its latest smartphone - the first to launch in New Zealand within the newly named G-series. The new model comes with a three-year warranty, thanks to the quality and craftsmanship behind the device, combined with the continued security and software support.

In addition to the longer warranty period, the Nokia G20 also features the brand’s first-ever offer of up to three-day battery life.

The Nokia G20 sets the standard for an affordable smartphone, offering a clean, easy-to-use and customisable pure Android experience that’s free from bloatware and third-party apps. It comes with Android 11, plus a guarantee of two years of Android upgrades - meaning Nokia users will be among the first to experience the latest features from Google, with the Nokia G20 set to receive both Android 12 and Android 13.

Stephen Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, HMD Global said: “You can always trust a Nokia phone to deliver a secure experience and go the distance thanks to our unique Android promise and famous battery life. We take pride in looking after our customers for longer by creating phones that you can keep for longer thanks to the durability of our devices inside and out. What we have achieved with the Nokia G20 is a reliable mobile phone with a whopping three-day battery life meaning you don’t need to be chained to a charging cord.”

James Robinson, ANZ Country Manager, HMD Global said: “When you choose a new smartphone, you should have the assurance that you will be able to keep it for a long time, and that’s why Nokia phones are built to last. But we’ve gone a step further with the Nokia G20 and for the first time, we’re offering a three year warranty to Kiwis in addition to our leading security and Android update promises. We want New Zealanders to love, trust and keep their phones for longer, even at this affordable price point.”

With a 5050mAh battery, a power-efficient AI technology prioritises power for the apps that are used the most.

With a 6.5” teardrop display, the screen is designed for watching your favourite shows on the go. The 48MP quad-camera includes an ultra-wide and macro lens that captures the bigger picture or those close-up details, plus you have Night and Portrait modes at your fingertips. With immersive OZO Audio with surround sound recording, you can also capture and relive your memorable moments with great sounding audio track.

The new phone also supports both a side fingerprint sensor and face unlock to secure access to its contents.

Staying true to its Nordic heritage, the design of the Nokia G20 is inspired by the shifting colour hues of the Night sky in Finland, and comes alive in an iridescent Night colourway. In addition to its design, the device is built to last with a body tough enough to withstand everyday knocks and rigorously tested to meet the built-to-last quality Nokia phones are known for.

For extra protection and to give additional life to the Nokia G20, it comes with a bonus clear case cover and a pre-applied screen protector.

The Nokia G20 in Night (4 GB/64 GB variant) will be on sale for NZ$ 279, and available from Tuesday 1st June from Spark, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and PB Tech.