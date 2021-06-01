Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidNew mid-tier phone: Nokia G20
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73809 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#286037 1-Jun-2021 09:54
Send private message

Just received the release - this is a good price point - and a huge battery:

 

 

HMD Global has unveiled its latest smartphone - the first to launch in New Zealand within the newly named G-series. The new model comes with a three-year warranty, thanks to the quality and craftsmanship behind the device, combined with the continued security and software support. 

 

In addition to the longer warranty period, the Nokia G20 also features the brand’s first-ever offer of up to three-day battery life.

 

The Nokia G20 sets the standard for an affordable smartphone, offering a clean, easy-to-use and customisable pure Android experience that’s free from bloatware and third-party apps. It comes with Android 11, plus a guarantee of two years of Android upgrades -  meaning Nokia users will be among the first to experience the latest features from Google, with the Nokia G20 set to receive both Android 12  and Android 13. 

 

Stephen Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, HMD Global said: “You can always trust a Nokia phone to deliver a secure experience and go the distance thanks to our unique Android promise and famous battery life. We take pride in looking after our customers for longer by creating phones that you can keep for longer thanks to the durability of our devices inside and out. What we have achieved with the Nokia G20 is a reliable mobile phone with a whopping three-day battery life meaning you don’t need to be chained to a charging cord.”

 

James Robinson, ANZ Country Manager, HMD Global said: “When you choose a new smartphone, you should have the assurance that you will be able to keep it for a long time, and that’s why Nokia phones are built to last. But we’ve gone a step further with the Nokia G20 and for the first time, we’re offering a three year warranty to Kiwis in addition to our leading security and Android update promises. We want New Zealanders to love, trust and keep their phones for longer, even at this affordable price point.”

 

With a 5050mAh battery, a power-efficient AI technology prioritises power for the apps that are used the most.

 

With a 6.5” teardrop display, the screen is designed for watching your favourite shows on the go. The 48MP quad-camera includes an ultra-wide and macro lens that captures the bigger picture or those close-up details, plus you have Night and Portrait modes at your fingertips. With immersive OZO Audio with surround sound recording, you can also capture and relive your memorable moments with great sounding audio track. 

 

The new phone also supports both a side fingerprint sensor and face unlock to secure access to its contents. 

 

Staying true to its Nordic heritage, the design of the Nokia G20 is inspired by the shifting colour hues of the Night sky in Finland, and comes alive in an iridescent Night colourway. In addition to its design, the device is built to last with a body tough enough to withstand everyday knocks and rigorously tested to meet the built-to-last quality Nokia phones are known for. 

 

For extra protection and to give additional life to the Nokia G20, it comes with a bonus clear case cover and a pre-applied screen protector. 

 

The Nokia G20 in Night (4 GB/64 GB variant) will be on sale for NZ$ 279, and available from Tuesday 1st June from Spark, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and PB Tech. 

 

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73809 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2716588 1-Jun-2021 09:57
Send private message





Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Handsomedan
4629 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2716590 1-Jun-2021 09:58
Send private message

Seems like a lot of phone for your money! 

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Bananabob
418 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2716602 1-Jun-2021 10:22
Send private message

So my knowledge of phones is ziltch.

 

Is this 5G? If not should I wait for a 5G phone? I want to hold on to my new one for at least 5 years, is that too long an expectation?



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73809 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2716605 1-Jun-2021 10:25
Send private message

This is not a 5G phone. If you want a 5G phone is another matter - if you can actually use one where you are is another one entirely.

 

At this price point, it's a very good proposition.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Linux
8941 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2716675 1-Jun-2021 11:55
Send private message

CAT4 hello 2016

old3eyes
8825 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2716689 1-Jun-2021 13:05
Send private message

Still has a crappy 720p screen so not interested but the price is good if someone wants a cheap phone. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

MaxineN
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2716717 1-Jun-2021 14:18
Send private message

Maybe this can persuade my father in law to move to his first smart phone. It's at a pretty good price point and Android One updates too with a big battery.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



openmedia
2737 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2716728 1-Jun-2021 14:38
Send private message

That is still a heck of a lot of phone for the money.. Shame the 3 year warranty doesn't also include 3 years of OS updates.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

timmmay
18408 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2716766 1-Jun-2021 16:17
Send private message

That does look like good value for money. Performance not awesome but not bad for the money.

gzt

gzt
13483 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2716833 1-Jun-2021 18:30
Send private message

6.5" 20:9.

1101
3015 posts

Uber Geek


  #2717061 2-Jun-2021 10:14
Send private message

I only buy mid-tier priced phones , so Im the target audience .

 

720p : honestly the people buying this ph won't care. 720p is plenty for a CHEAP 6" screen.
Im more interested in the cameras low light performance & batt life. I still cant find a cheap ph with a camera thats good in low light

 


"2 years of updates" , is that patches only , or updates to the latest Android versions ? 2 years isnt very long , 2 years after release, not 2 years after you buy it .
My current year old ph wont be updated further than current Android 10 (but still gets patches)
Is it riddled with unremovable CRUD ?
Those questions arnt something the target audience generally would think about though .

 

 

Groucho
438 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2717237 2-Jun-2021 12:47
Send private message

This phone is amazing value for money!  I only buy mid tier and use them until they are painful to use.  I currently have a Nokia 6.1 which I bought not long after released in 2018 for around $330 and shows no signs of slowing (after two major OS updates and subsequent monthly patches).

 

Comparing the specs on GSM Arena they've tuned down the resolution and camera on this G20 as my 6.1 is full HD and can even shoot 4K video!  The build quality is also built to survive after the tumble it took from my jacket pocket on to concrete and a slide face down.  As a result the physical volume up button doesn't work as it took the impact but that's the total damage - and yes it now has a case.

 

Despite the lower resolution, if I was in the market to replace I'd buy this in a heartbeat.

Groucho
438 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2717238 2-Jun-2021 12:53
Send private message

1101:

 

"2 years of updates" , is that patches only , or updates to the latest Android versions ? 2 years isnt very long , 2 years after release, not 2 years after you buy it .
My current year old ph wont be updated further than current Android 10 (but still gets patches)

 

 

"It comes with Android 11, plus a guarantee of two years of Android upgrades -  meaning Nokia users will be among the first to experience the latest features from Google, with the Nokia G20 set to receive both Android 12  and Android 13."

 

My Nokia shipped with Android 8 and received upgrades to both Android 9 and 10 with monthly patches along the way.  I know I won't get Android 11 but not sure when the patches stop arriving.

1101
3015 posts

Uber Geek


  #2717581 3-Jun-2021 11:10
Send private message

Groucho:

 

1101:

 

"2 years of updates" , is that patches only , or updates to the latest Android versions ? 2 years isnt very long , 2 years after release, not 2 years after you buy it .
My current year old ph wont be updated further than current Android 10 (but still gets patches)

 

 

"It comes with Android 11, plus a guarantee of two years of Android upgrades -  meaning Nokia users will be among the first to experience the latest features from Google, with the Nokia G20 set to receive both Android 12  and Android 13."

 

My Nokia shipped with Android 8 and received upgrades to both Android 9 and 10 with monthly patches along the way.  I know I won't get Android 11 but not sure when the patches stop arriving.

 

 

The issue is that there is no guarantee later versions of Android will be 'officially' compatible with some chipsets .
Thats why my LG got stuck on Android6 .
That may be why my year old Moto is stuck on Android10 .

 

" with the Nokia G20 set to receive both Android 12  and Android 13 "
From googling , that looks like cut & paste from marketing , with no link back to Nokia with that statement that I could find .
Im sure it will get 12, but after that ???

 

 

 

 

robjg63
3457 posts

Uber Geek


  #2717719 3-Jun-2021 15:25
Send private message

Their policy is supposed to be OS updates for 2 years and security patch support for 3 years - which I gather they have pretty much been honouring.

 

Looking at this page (if you pop in the G20 model), it says "No guaranteed Security Patch updates after Jul-24" - so security patches definitely stop by then I suppose.

 

Android Project Treble was supposed to greatly ease the OS update process by splitting the low-level driver part of the phone OS (hardware drivers etc) and the Android OS part. The theory being it was then meant to be 'trivial' to port the next version of Android and leave the driver bits alone. Not sure if it has really made much of a difference.

 

There was also talk of shrinking the core OS down and not changing it so often and having more of the Android update process be handled by the google play update system.

 

The weakest part of Android is relying on vendors for OS updates.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 