I've been trying Outlook again as I want to move away from 3rd party email software. Outlook has vastly improved over the last 6 months, heck we can even change & update contact details. But it is still a bit ropey, they obviously don't spend a lot of time on the Android interface.

I had the same issue, as with the OP I use an Openhost account. Was ready to give up when I went through the myriad of alternative settings on the Openhost help page. I finally found the following will work for POP retrieval and sending, IMAP may be similar. POP and IMAP Email Settings for Openhost

Note you may need to check with Openhost on your linuxplesk number. Entering my own domain does NOT work. Not all of the following is entered in the Outlook for Android app, I just include it for completeness.

Incoming mail

Username:

Password:

Remember PW: Yes

Server: linuxplesk8.openhost.net.nz

Port: 995

Yes – This server requires an encrypted connection (SSl/TSL)

No – Require logon using Secure Password Authentication

Outgoing Server

Server: linuxplesk8.openhost.net.nz

Port: 587 (On Outlook Android use 465.)

Encryption method: STARTTLS

Server timeouts

No – Require logon using Secure Password Authentication

Yes – My outgoing (SMTP) server requires authentication

Yes – Use same settings as incoming mail server

No – Log on using user name and password

No – Log on to incoming server before sending mail.