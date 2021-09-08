Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidAny Sony Xperia 10 III users here? Curious about VoLTE/Wi-Fi Calling
scottjpalmer

5826 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#289469 8-Sep-2021 07:32
Send private message quote this post

Long time Sony Xperia fan, looking for my next phone.

Anyone got the 10 III? Anyone like to comment on NZ VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling compatibility?

Cheers

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Gtrev
26 posts

Geek


  #2774235 8-Sep-2021 09:16
Send private message quote this post

I'm using a Xperia 1ii and put in a 2 degrees sim yesterday and got volte working. Am using SEA firmware 58.1.A.5.330.
Wifi calling doesn't work.

Skinny and spark volte don't work. Haven't tried Vodafone yet

MikeB4
17040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2774255 8-Sep-2021 09:49
Send private message quote this post

You can get them in Aotearoa? I really like Sony phones but the last time I looked they seem to be as common as rocking horse poop.

MaxineN
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2774258 8-Sep-2021 09:57
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

 

You can get them in Aotearoa? I really like Sony phones but the last time I looked they seem to be a common as rocking horse poop.

 

 

 

 

You have to import.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2774260 8-Sep-2021 10:03
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

 

You can get them in Aotearoa? I really like Sony phones but the last time I looked they seem to be a common as rocking horse poop.

 

 

Sony pulled out of most global markets (incl NZ and AU) and only officially sell into a very small number now. All phones here are imported.

 

 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2774262 8-Sep-2021 10:04
Send private message quote this post

Gtrev: I'm using a Xperia 1ii and put in a 2 degrees sim yesterday and got volte working. Am using SEA firmware 58.1.A.5.330.
Wifi calling doesn't work.

 

Skinny and spark volte don't work. Haven't tried Vodafone yet

 

Would be interesting to know if it works on Spark if you call them to get it provisioned on your account.

 

 

MaxineN
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2774264 8-Sep-2021 10:08
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

Gtrev: I'm using a Xperia 1ii and put in a 2 degrees sim yesterday and got volte working. Am using SEA firmware 58.1.A.5.330.
Wifi calling doesn't work.

 

Skinny and spark volte don't work. Haven't tried Vodafone yet

 

Would be interesting to know if it works on Spark if you call them to get it provisioned on your account.

 

 

 

 

 

 

@gajan can probably fix this quickly (ofc usual disclaimer it probably won't work) if you ask very nicely 

 

 

 

If VoLTE works on a Xperia device on Spark I might seriously start considering swapping both carriers and phone...




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Gtrev
26 posts

Geek


  #2774286 8-Sep-2021 11:06
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the info. Have msgd him and will post back.

Most of the xperia phones that come into NZ are Hong Kong sourced, and the stock firmware doesn't support volte. Changing to the SEA firmware makes the volte toggle switch available



scottjpalmer

5826 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2774287 8-Sep-2021 11:10
Send private message quote this post

Thanks @gtrev, much appreciated.

My primary number is currently Vodafone (and I have a secondary 2degrees one) so it would be great if you could test Vodafone please.

I'm looking forward to hearing if Skinny/Spark works once/if able to be provisioned.

VoLTE is pretty much need to have for me now, Wi-Fi Calling would be nice but not as essential.

Gtrev
26 posts

Geek


  #2774496 8-Sep-2021 14:24
Send private message quote this post

Ok, have volte now working on spark/skinny network.
Thanks @gajan

Have tested on a few 2d & vf calls and works great.

Once out of lockdown I will try and test if 5g is working too in Auckland cbd

scottjpalmer

5826 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2774501 8-Sep-2021 14:28
Send private message quote this post

That's great news @gtrev! Thanks.

Are you planning to test Vodafone VoLTE?

MaxineN
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2774519 8-Sep-2021 14:58
Send private message quote this post

Very keen to know if I do or do not have to switch carriers, +1 for testing Voda. (Hell I'll even ship a $15 kogan mobile sim out)




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

scottjpalmer

5826 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2774524 8-Sep-2021 15:02
Send private message quote this post

I've seen comment here on GZ of Kogan being less restricted than VF for either VoLTE or Wi-Fi Calling, I forget which, so testing vanilla Vodafone would be great 😁

Gtrev
26 posts

Geek


  #2774639 8-Sep-2021 16:30
Send private message quote this post

I will try to test vf in the future. Don't have a sim with credit available to me at the moment.

I was also checking volte >skinny to 2d again and it is not working as I previously said calls not in HD

Gtrev
26 posts

Geek


  #2775597 9-Sep-2021 18:03
Send private message quote this post

The spark/skinny > 2degrees hd voice quality problem is a documented problem with 2degrees not the handset

dolsen
1391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2775602 9-Sep-2021 18:22
Send private message quote this post

scottjpalmer: I've seen comment here on GZ of Kogan being less restricted than VF for either VoLTE or Wi-Fi Calling, I forget which, so testing vanilla Vodafone would be great 😁

 

 

 

Both VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling are working for me on Kogan. VoLTE was working earlier this year on Kogan but not Vodafone. Haven't / won't retest with Vodafone post wi-fi launch, but, defiantly less restrictive than the main carriers (for me with a PH-1).

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 