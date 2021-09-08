Long time Sony Xperia fan, looking for my next phone.
Anyone got the 10 III? Anyone like to comment on NZ VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling compatibility?
Cheers
You can get them in Aotearoa? I really like Sony phones but the last time I looked they seem to be as common as rocking horse poop.
MikeB4:
You have to import.
MikeB4:
Sony pulled out of most global markets (incl NZ and AU) and only officially sell into a very small number now. All phones here are imported.
Gtrev: I'm using a Xperia 1ii and put in a 2 degrees sim yesterday and got volte working. Am using SEA firmware 58.1.A.5.330.
Wifi calling doesn't work.
Skinny and spark volte don't work. Haven't tried Vodafone yet
Would be interesting to know if it works on Spark if you call them to get it provisioned on your account.
sbiddle:
Would be interesting to know if it works on Spark if you call them to get it provisioned on your account.
@gajan can probably fix this quickly (ofc usual disclaimer it probably won't work) if you ask very nicely
If VoLTE works on a Xperia device on Spark I might seriously start considering swapping both carriers and phone...
Very keen to know if I do or do not have to switch carriers, +1 for testing Voda. (Hell I'll even ship a $15 kogan mobile sim out)
scottjpalmer: I've seen comment here on GZ of Kogan being less restricted than VF for either VoLTE or Wi-Fi Calling, I forget which, so testing vanilla Vodafone would be great 😁
Both VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling are working for me on Kogan. VoLTE was working earlier this year on Kogan but not Vodafone. Haven't / won't retest with Vodafone post wi-fi launch, but, defiantly less restrictive than the main carriers (for me with a PH-1).