We have a family friend who has MS and is confined to bed and movement limited to above the neck and very, very limited hand movement.

The problem I am trying to solve is the ability for them to use a system where she can just call for a contact to be dialled on her phone through some connected speaker/mic combo so she can speak to family and friends anytime and without assistance.

She currently has an Amazon Echo which will only allow calls to others with the Echo infrastructure. Calling to cellphones and landlines appears to be only available in US, UK Canada and Mexico.

I had a look at Google Nest and that has the same problem with calling limited to US, UK and Canada only.

Any thoughts on how to solve this problem. I am quite willing to invest in a solution as it's all about the quality of life for the individual concerned.

Thanks