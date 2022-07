Hi,

I have an old Nokia 7Plus phone that was bought from Spark and gets pulled out every so often to test things.

I switched to 2Degrees a few months ago and bought another SIM so I could share data. I loaded this into the Nokia and it worked fine in July but now it does not connect and when I go into Networks it shows 2Degress as forbidden.

Is this something can be undone by rolling back an update or is it bigger picture than that?

Thanks for any clarification,

Nick