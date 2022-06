Previous owner of a OP8.

B28 I'd say is pretty damn important honestly. What's more important is VoLTE and you can get it to work via root but it's not stable(don't set the phone to 4G/5GNR only, you'll have a bad time in my experience).

I've had a pleasure(or the displeasure depending on how you ask what my experience was with both variants) of using both Chinese and European variant(this one has B28) and frankly putting, the one without B28 kept on dropping 4G/LTE more often because it couldn't latch on to a tower that had B28 in some areas around Christchurch where I live. The European variant certainly stayed on 4G/LTE until it absolutely could not.

The Oneplus 9 isn't worth it and with the integration of Oppo's software stack and ColorOS, OxygenOS is dead. Not to mention https://www.anandtech.com/show/16794/oneplus-9-performance-examination this happened(all for 1 extra minute of battery life according to some users).

PBTech is/was a supplier of Oneplus phones and all of their OP8s and OP8 pros shipped with the UK/European variant(IN2013 and IN2023 respectively) and they didn't get any of the OP9s so I would have pointed to PBTech but no one else is shipping any of the European variants so you may have to import it via other means. None of the usual suspects are shipping them here, only the Chinese variant.

