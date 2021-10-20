Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Considering a Galaxy A52s 5G - thoughts?
wratterus

#290090 20-Oct-2021 13:23
My OnePlus3 is still doing the job, but I've been looking to upgrade for a while now. 

 

So far I've not found anything that quite fits the bill - for less than $700 I want the new phone to be/do the following, which I don't think is too unreasonable. 

 

Proper NZ model that works correctly with all LTE bands, WiFi calling, VoLTE etc

 

5G capability

 

2x2 AX WiFi

 

IP67 or better rating

 

Expandable storage

 

Fast Charging

 

Not an awful Android skin (IMO this rules out Xiaomi, Oppo & Huawei)

 

Looks like the A52S 5G might actually do all of this. 

 

Couple of questions for those in the know:

 

I can't tell if the wireless is 2x2 or 1x1. only "HT80" is mentioned which doesn't tell me anything and I can't seem to find that info online. 

 

Am I right in saying this phone has a SD 778G chipset? If so, SD themselves say "Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 2.9 Gbps plus enhanced capacity with 6 GHz (Wi-Fi 6E) capabilities" which I assume must be 2x2. 

 

 

 

Any thoughts appreciated!

timmmay
  #2798166 20-Oct-2021 13:58
I can't say about the fine details, but looking at the specs it looks like a good phone for a pretty reasonable price. Really fast looking CPU, twice as fast as my Pixel 4a which is good. I really like my Pixel 4A, but local source and warranty I'd consider this next time I need a new phone.

 

I just reccommended the Samsung A03s to my Dad. Pretty good specs for their cheapest phone.

wratterus

  #2798173 20-Oct-2021 14:15
Hmm, just found "802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, SISO, 1024-QAM" on Samsung's site, so SISO would be 1x1? 

jonathan18
  #2798222 20-Oct-2021 15:42
Sites definitely report it as having the 778G, and I assume this applies to the phone sold in NZ? If so, this site has a bit more detail that may be helpful.

 

I recently bought my son the A52 (he’s only 14 and has no need for 5G etc), but I’d certainly recommend that. Interestingly, the A52S has 6GB vs 8GB of the A52, though clearly offers other advantages in addition to the 5G, eg 120Hz screen.  

 

 

 

 



wratterus

  #2798228 20-Oct-2021 15:52
Thanks. Yeah my wife has the A51. Did a live chat with Samsung support, they were no help haha. 

 

Would love to confirm if it does have that SD 778G.

MaxineN
  #2798238 20-Oct-2021 16:31
https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a52s_5g-11039.php

 

 

 

GSMArena are your friend.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

wratterus

  #2798244 20-Oct-2021 16:40
I had looked at the GSM arena site, it was more Samsung themselves say the wireless is SISO which conflicts with the info from Snapdragon assuming the phone does have the 778G, which it almost certainly does. 

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2798245 20-Oct-2021 16:45
Harvey Norman also has it advertised as having a SD778G, and it doesn't seem like there are other regional variants of it that I could find, so hopefully no chance of the ole-market-specific-switcheroo.



wratterus

  #2798247 20-Oct-2021 16:49
Great find, I'd not seen it on HN. Thanks. Pretty sure we're sweet then. 😃

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2798250 20-Oct-2021 16:58
Additionally, as long as Samsung haven't done anything wacky with the modems, the SD778G is supposed to come with *ahem*, The Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6700 Connectivity System, which a further trip down the rabbit hole yields a 2x2 spec. And GSM Arena concurs

quickymart
  #2798318 20-Oct-2021 19:44
wratterus:

 

Did a live chat with Samsung support, they were no help haha. 

 

 

Oh you found that too? :D

old3eyes
  #2798590 21-Oct-2021 10:38
My old Motorola is getting a bit tired so looking at this phone as it's replacement. I'm going to buy it from Spark so 5G . VoLTE should work out of the box.  Hope when they go  VoWiFi it will work as well. I also considered the Nokia X20  as well but the reviews  were not too wonderful. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

wratterus

  #2799328 22-Oct-2021 11:54
Just bought one (from PB Tech). They had the Spark variant down to $664 incl today. Only annoying thing is the Spigen Rugged Armour case is out of stock - that's been my go to case for years. Might have to buy one elsewhere. Looking forward to having a play with it next week. 

Valcor
  #2803760 29-Oct-2021 15:57

wratterus:

 

Just bought one (from PB Tech). They had the Spark variant down to $664 incl today. Only annoying thing is the Spigen Rugged Armour case is out of stock - that's been my go to case for years. Might have to buy one elsewhere. Looking forward to having a play with it next week. 

 

 

How are you finding it? I am looking at this for the Xperia 10iii. 

 

I have been hearing in forums that the camera is not as good as people in tech reviews have been claiming. 

 

Are you happy with it so far?

wratterus

  #2803768 29-Oct-2021 16:34
I've not opened it yet!

 

I'm waiting on a case. Don't trust myself to use it without a case. I was so annoyed I couldn't get my favourite Spigen Rugged Armour case - everyone was out of stock. So am waiting on a Gear4 case to turn up, probably on Monday, and will then get it all setup & have a play. 

wratterus

  #2805055 1-Nov-2021 09:05
Got the phone all setup yesterday. All pretty much what I'd expect. WiFi is only 1x1 in the end which is a shame. It's very slippery without a case haha, case should be arriving this morning. 

 

Haven't had a massive play with the camera but it seems fine - there are a lot of options within the camera app - think it might take a little time to get the best out of it, and from the little I've played with so far, the auto scene optimizer isn't amazing, I wonder if that's what some people have been struggling with. 

 

Edit - the 120Hz screen is lovely. 

 

 

 

