My OnePlus3 is still doing the job, but I've been looking to upgrade for a while now.

So far I've not found anything that quite fits the bill - for less than $700 I want the new phone to be/do the following, which I don't think is too unreasonable.

Proper NZ model that works correctly with all LTE bands, WiFi calling, VoLTE etc

5G capability

2x2 AX WiFi

IP67 or better rating

Expandable storage

Fast Charging

Not an awful Android skin (IMO this rules out Xiaomi, Oppo & Huawei)

Looks like the A52S 5G might actually do all of this.

Couple of questions for those in the know:

I can't tell if the wireless is 2x2 or 1x1. only "HT80" is mentioned which doesn't tell me anything and I can't seem to find that info online.

Am I right in saying this phone has a SD 778G chipset? If so, SD themselves say "Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 2.9 Gbps plus enhanced capacity with 6 GHz (Wi-Fi 6E) capabilities" which I assume must be 2x2.

Any thoughts appreciated!