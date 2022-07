Hi Scott, I have a Redmi Note 10 that is not officially supported on Voda for VoLTE, however after telling it not to check for VoLTE validity with the carrier it works, and works very well. The only APN settings are those propogated by the SIM/Network (ie I put none in) and they are the General APN of "internet" and the MMS one of "live.vodafone.com"

Somehow think that does not help you.

Cheers Cyril