Hi,
I'm trying to find out if Xiaomi Mi 11 has installed call recording app?
And does the call recording work with bluetooth headphones?
Please advise, many thanks
Depending on where you sourced your phone, assuming locally, it should be using the Google's dialer by default. During a call, there's a button on the call screen you can press to start recording. There are also settings related automatic call recording, although I don't remember the exact details since I've already flashed my Mi 11 Lite 5G with MIUI.eu, which comes with the MIUI dialer instead.