Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidWiFi Calling question
pwssts

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290507 16-Nov-2021 10:03
Send private message quote this post

I currently have two phones: My first (Ulefone Armor2) I had to ditch, because I could not get any Android upgrades beyond 7. The second I bought about a year ago (Umidigi Bison). We are with Vodafone and use their SureSignal technology to have cell coverage at home. Now Vodafone has decided to switch off the service asking their users to use WiFi calling instead. I would gladly do so, but somehow I can not activate the setting in either phone.
What I don't understand is:
Is WiFi calling a feature of Android, that can be included (or not) at the will of who ever makes the Android upgrade? If yes and say Umidigi does not do so, is there a way to use a third party Android to overcome this? What about "drivers" (for a better word - i come from a Linux world) to make the hardware of a specific phone work (camera, screen, fingerprint scanner etc)? Where to get a trusted Android version if the manufacturer is not forthcoming?

 

I have a gut feeling, that the carrier is also involved, as I see the same phone supported by 2D and not VF. The skeptic in me says yes, so they can sell their branded phones? OR does it take a new SIM card? I somewhere read, "just wait a little bit and the service became available?"

 

Anyone able to shed some light on this? I'd hate to spend $$ on yet another phone, while having two gathering dust, that are technically both working fine?!? Plus none of the ones on offer I have seen are 'rugged' phones...

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
Oblivian
6361 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2813781 16-Nov-2021 10:42
Send private message quote this post

You will find a few threads here. 

 

Crux is. Unless it is an iphone. An imported phone with non NZ support OTA firmware updates will likely not work.

 

 

 

It is a feature of Android/OS. But like most things. Has custom carrier settings. If your device isn't on the list of 'used in this country by this carrier' then there is no drive to ensure those custom settings are pushed out.

 

Whereas Iphones have a single OS for all devices. So it kinda has to.

 

Samsung among others have moved to non carrier specific OS that configures based on SIM. For these, as long as it is a NZ used model with the same OTA updates used across a few of them. It has a better chance.

 

 

 

Believe it goes a little like. Carrier: Hi. I'm VF (or 2D). We are turning on Wifi Calling. Here are the required endpoint changes to be made to suit devices registered with out SIM in it. Please include in your next FW/Carrier update for SM-G780, SM-G998 as we sell these via retail currently. But no others. Thanks.

 

Samsung "Sure, going out now"

 

Consumer "whoohoo, new FW update"

 

Wifi Calling: *click*

afe66
2818 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813783 16-Nov-2021 10:50
Send private message quote this post

The phones compatible with wifi calling are listed here.

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/mobile-phones/wifi-calling-phones/

They are higher end phones but are not vodafone brands.

My partners iPhone was bought from apple directly and works fine.

Linux
8615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813784 16-Nov-2021 10:51
Send private message quote this post

You need an approved handset with approved firmware for any support from the carrier

 
 
 
 


old3eyes
8778 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2813796 16-Nov-2021 11:24
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

You need an approved handset with approved firmware for any support from the carrier

 

 

Just as a matter of interest if you have a dual SIM phone with a 2D and Voda SIM will they both work on VoWiFi calling?? 




Regards,

Old3eyes

tanivula
884 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813809 16-Nov-2021 11:51
Send private message quote this post

Or try your luck with Kogan?  Seems if your handset supports VoWiFi etc, it's likely to work - not guaranteed, but worth a shot. Kogan use the Vodafone network, but from a few posts on Geekzone, it appears they don't have the same restrictions on 'compatible devices' as vodafone. 

littlehead
179 posts

Master Geek


  #2813829 16-Nov-2021 12:29
Send private message quote this post

afe66: The phones compatible with wifi calling are listed here.

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/mobile-phones/wifi-calling-phones/

 

Those are the phones that Vodafone currently sell that are compatible. The full compatibility list is here:

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/our-networks/wifi-calling/

 

 

Linux
8615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813842 16-Nov-2021 12:56
Send private message quote this post

@old3eyes never tried only have 1 SIM in my S20+ for 2d

 
 
 
 


old3eyes
8778 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2813896 16-Nov-2021 14:38
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

@old3eyes never tried only have 1 SIM in my S20+ for 2d

 

 

Thanx John.




Regards,

Old3eyes

insane
2744 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2813910 16-Nov-2021 15:29
Send private message quote this post

2D have a nice writeup on it, which implies that newer Droids with v10 or later will work, and ones with 9 or older would need carrier intervention.

 

 

 

  • Samsung phones running Android 10 or later will work for VoLTE and WiFi Calling on 2degrees no matter which NZ mobile network you purchased them from
  • Samsung phones running Android 9 or older that are supported for VoLTE and/or WiFi Calling will only work if sold by 2degrees.
  • Android phones that support VoLTE will have it switched ON by default
  • iPhone models that are capable of VoLTE will need to be enabled manually
  • Any Android phone that is purchased overseas or from a parallel importer cannot be guaranteed to work for VoLTE or WiFi Calling .
  • iPhone models will work as described above no matter where in the world they were purchased as long as they support NZ mobile frequencies

Source: Phones Compatible with VoLTE and WiFi Calling | 2degrees

nicmair
155 posts

Master Geek


  #2813914 16-Nov-2021 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Having used a few UMIdigi phones (the hardware is pretty good, software/updates/support is another story, which is why I ditched them) and being frustrated that standard android features where not present in the umidigi android implementations, I ended up spending way to many hours getting two services working, SIP accounts within the Google dialer and wifi calling working, (even got friendly advice from a umidigi developer who answered a support query, well only once...).  It was by no means easy and took a lot of trail and error, (and googling) but in end had both working. In most cases it came down to installing an activity launcher, then working though the various settings, (I do seem to recall it even involved editing system files) until finally they worked. 

 

Long story short, unless your really (really) keen to spend long hours mucking around, ditch the non supported hardware and get some that it.     

scottjpalmer
5810 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2814310 17-Nov-2021 10:02
Send private message quote this post

old3eyes:

Linux:


You need an approved handset with approved firmware for any support from the carrier



Just as a matter of interest if you have a dual SIM phone with a 2D and Voda SIM will they both work on VoWiFi calling?? 



Yep. I just got a Samsung S20 FE and VoLTE works on Vodafone, Skinny and 2degrees out of the box along with VoWiFi on Vodafone and 2degrees (Skinny/Spark don't have it yet).

old3eyes
8778 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2814567 17-Nov-2021 14:18
Send private message quote this post

Thanx for the feed back.  Very interesting. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

pwssts

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2815218 18-Nov-2021 13:12
Send private message quote this post

Many thanks for the replies - very interesting reading /information.
It is a real shame that while my hardware is pretty exactly what I need/want (rugged, water resistant, large battery), because it is a parallel import (bought here in NZ) I am out of luck? I had a look at the various supported models, but non comes close to my wish list and is within acceptable price limits. I only see two options:

 

1) I will get a 'cheap' model and get on with it, or
2) I will try to get one or both of the phones I have to cooperate. I don't mind the tinkering bit, but so far all my google-foo has turned up nothing?

 

If I go down the route of new phone, what is your view on 5G? So far the coverage in NZ is dismal "some parts of selected cities" to quote one of the carriers. When do you think coverage would be even reaching us in the remoter parts of the Marlborough Sounds?

Linux
8615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2815314 18-Nov-2021 14:06
Send private message quote this post

@pwssts:

 

When do you think coverage would be even reaching us in the remoter parts of the Marlborough Sounds?

 

a long time

quickymart
7977 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2815317 18-Nov-2021 14:16
Send private message quote this post

In the near future, your best prospects for coverage will be over 3G or 4G. Forget about 5G for where you are, even if it does happen it's most likely years away.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News »

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50

Nordvpn Launches Threat Protection and Steps Into the Antivirus Market
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:34

Research Reveals How Much a Kiwi Credit Card Is Worth on the Dark Web
Posted 3-Feb-2022 17:55

Technics Announces EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Headphones
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:23

Sony Unveils HT-s400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:11

Warehouse Stationery Makes It Even Easier To Recycle Unwanted Electronic Equipment
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:06

Domino's Pizza to expand food delivery trial in New Zealand
Posted 27-Jan-2022 10:48

Seagate and Lucasfilm Collaborate to Launch Star Wars Inspired Storage Devices
Posted 21-Jan-2022 17:39

Microsoft to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Posted 19-Jan-2022 07:08

Samsung Electronics Launches the Freestyle Portable Projector
Posted 5-Jan-2022 16:22

Jabra Presents True Wireless Innovations at CES 2022
Posted 4-Jan-2022 16:13

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Posted 4-Jan-2022 16:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 