A52 5G is EOL and well goneburgers, it will likely be the replacement model A52s 5G you're comparing between.

Both are excellent, class-leading bang-for-buck, however there are differences beyond 5G. This year we're in a weird space with high-spec 4G devices / lower-spec 5G devices from the same brands, plus lots of models switching chips mid-lifecycle thanks to the global chip shortages. A52s 5G bucked the trend by going for a higher-tier processor rather than a sidegrade.

With A52 4G, you get:

90Hz display

8GB RAM

Snapdragon 720G processor

Shortage, hard to find

With A52s 5G, you get:

120Hz display

6GB RAM

Snapdragon 778G processor

New release, widely available

90Hz vs. 120Hz is negligible for those who haven't used high refresh rate displays before, either will be a massive improvement in user experience and fluidity over regular 60Hz. 8GB RAM is a plus, but the real spec bump with the A52s is the new 2021 model 778G processor. It is night and day vastly better than the 2020 Snapdragon 720G in A52 4G, or the 750G in the previous A52 5G model. Qualcomm's Snapdragon chip names are "entertaining" to keep track of, the important thing here is that the 77G is a much-different, higher-class of chipset in a much higher performance bracket than the one in the 4G model. Here are some comparative benchmarks if you're into that sort of thing.

If you're planning to hold on to the device for a few years, you will not regret going for the A52s 5G over the A52 4G.