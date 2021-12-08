Hello guys I have noticed a lot of talk about phone compatibility to these technologies and wondering if this is allowing New Zealand services providers the ability to create a very unfair and anti-competitive and anti-consumer market when it comes to what mobile headsets they can allow on their network.
Up until the recent rollout for 5g you only needed your handset to comply with certain broadcast bands for it to work, now it is required for the provider to allow the phone on the new network standard.
This leads to a homogenized retail experience where only few phones/brands are allowed to compete in the market giving them unfair advantage and giving the consumer less choice and overall giving too much power to the telecommunications company.
Do you think this is something that will improve over time or something that is worth approaching ComCom about?
I just see a very dark future ahead of us if we are only limited to Apple or Samsung, Oppo or Huawei.