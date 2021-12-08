Not the carriers that are doing this.

It's the phone manufacturer.

If you've seriously read the Pixel 6 thread you'd see a few posts stating that Google has 0 interest in NZ in the same way Oneplus has 0 interest in NZ thus do not create the necessary changes to get the aforementioned tech working.

sbiddle has mentioned this and I do tend to agree, Android is a mess because everyone does it differently. Apple? They've had it working since the 6s and the SE, so that's a long time.

The rules for getting 5G to work hasn't actually changed. Same with VoLTE and VoWiFi. It's just being brought more into light.

For what it's worth and my own experience, Oneplus with the Oneplus 8 on the initial Android 11 RC build that went out to the public, 5G worked out of the box no need to root or do a damn thing. Next update they broke it.

Pixels? Google has 0 interest so no configurations are built for our networks so you just get the very default and very minimal basic configuration to get the phone connected and working.

Xiaomi? Everything works except VoWiFi on most devices. VoLTE needs a carrier check bypass(which you can do with a secret code), once that's removed it works almost flawlessly.

To play devils advocate, phones should be tested and certified to work on our networks because in situations such as an emergency, if that phone isn't working fully and you can't make a call because you're in a RCG area or we finally decide to turn off 3G all together and VoLTE is a requirement, you're not making that call(unless you're one of those people that uses SIP and have it configured on your phone).

To play the competitive and enthusiast advocate. We should have more choice and we SHOULD have more brands to pick from and everything should work and if it doesn't, a giant disclaimer.