Gday all.

My grandmother-in-law has Alzheimer's and is starting to forget a lot of little things. Recently she was tasked with checking her next door neighbours mailbox since they're away for two weeks. She checked the mailbox, returned home, went to the back of her house, put the keys on a table and watered the neighbours garden, went back to the front of the house and forgot where she put the keys.

I thought that maybe a bluetooth tag of some sort might be a good thing for her to have. More so for my parents-in-law who make sure that she is okay. Put one in her wallet, with her keys etc. I think most of that side of the family uses Samsung.

Is there a particular bluetooth tag that you guys recommend? Tile, Orbit, Cube, Samsung etc. They're in Australia FYI.

Thank you.