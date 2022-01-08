CrashAndBurn

I had a sudden major phone crisis this morning and had to make a fast decision, went with S21 FE 8GB/256 GB, and I don't think I'm going to miss the SD card. I've copied across everything and it says I'm left with ~220 GB free - I'm calling that heaps. I never looked to the SD card for expandability as much as disaster access to data, now maintaining a working & reliable cloud backup is important in a way it never was before, but I can live with that. It doesn't hurt that data access speed is very noticeably improved too.

I was going to hold on for the S22 but I ran out of time all of a sudden, even so I don't think I'll regret anything if I can keep this alive for a few years.