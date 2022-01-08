CrashAndBurn

My wife is due to replace her S9 and was wondering if the S21 FE is a good option or will I get better hardware for the same price or wait for S22 altogether?
Something else.
gehenna:
Something else.
Any recommendation? Brand model, that has better hardware for the same price?
I had a sudden major phone crisis this morning and had to make a fast decision, went with S21 FE 8GB/256 GB, and I don't think I'm going to miss the SD card. I've copied across everything and it says I'm left with ~220 GB free - I'm calling that heaps. I never looked to the SD card for expandability as much as disaster access to data, now maintaining a working & reliable cloud backup is important in a way it never was before, but I can live with that. It doesn't hurt that data access speed is very noticeably improved too.
I was going to hold on for the S22 but I ran out of time all of a sudden, even so I don't think I'll regret anything if I can keep this alive for a few years.
Definitely seems like an upgrade from the s20 fe, but can't see any major advantage over a normal s21/s21+ really, depends if launching with android 12 gives it an extra update or if this gets a price cut in 6 months or so. s22 is apparently due out feb or march too and looks like a solid camera upgrade for the non-ultra models and a bulky note successor for the ultra
s21 is good but the Snapdragon 888 cpu in that phone (s21, s21 FE) can be a boiler unit at times. Better value in the s20 or waiting for the s22 in particular because the s21FE has a high price to it.
Starlith:
Our S21s don't have the 888. They're exynos variants.
Marques Brownlee covered the S21FE recently; my takeaway from watching that was it doesn't offer the same value proposition the 20FE did, and drops at a weird time given the imminent release of the S22 range.
Even now, I'm still tempted by the S20 FE, especially given the ~$650 sale price on the Snapdragon variant, but my concern is that it may only have guaranteed Android support for another year or 18 months.
Gurezaemon:
Can I ask where you've seen it for $650? Cheers.
demeter23:
Cheapest I can find is HL https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/phone-and-gps/mobile-phones/android-phone/samsung-galaxy-s20fe-2021-cloud-navy.html
THIS IS the SD variant not the exynos variant.
demeter23:
IIRC, it was around this price for both the Black Friday and Boxing Day sales. Not valid any more, unfortunately.
And annoyingly, my Oneplus 6T still keeps chuffing along as solid as a rock, so I don't actually need a new phone.
