ForumsAndroidS21 FE or something else?
CrashAndBurn

607 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293240 8-Jan-2022 11:42
Send private message

My wife is due to replace her S9 and was wondering if the S21 FE is a good option or will I get better hardware for the same price or wait for S22 altogether?

gehenna
7355 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2845247 8-Jan-2022 12:01
Send private message

Something else.

CrashAndBurn

607 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2845249 8-Jan-2022 12:04
Send private message

gehenna:

 

Something else.

 

 

Any recommendation? Brand model, that has better hardware for the same price?

gehenna
7355 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2845254 8-Jan-2022 12:12
Send private message

FS: Samsung S21 Ultra 5G Black (geekzone.co.nz)

 

🤣



heavenlywild
4222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2845261 8-Jan-2022 12:44
Send private message

I would recommend the S20fe. It has a microSD slot coupled with Snapdragon CPU.

The ones Mighty Ape sells for have 8gb of ram vs 6g local stock.

S21fe may be newer but I don't think taking expandable storage away is helpful.

jim69
33 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2845487 8-Jan-2022 23:12
Send private message

I had a sudden major phone crisis this morning and had to make a fast decision, went with S21 FE 8GB/256 GB, and I don't think I'm going to miss the SD card. I've copied across everything and it says I'm left with ~220 GB free - I'm calling that heaps. I never looked to the SD card for expandability as much as disaster access to data, now maintaining a working & reliable cloud backup is important in a way it never was before, but I can live with that.  It doesn't hurt that data access speed is very noticeably improved too. 

 

I was going to hold on for the S22 but I ran out of time all of a sudden, even so I don't think I'll regret anything if I can keep this alive for a few years.

okkii
21 posts

Geek


  #2845613 9-Jan-2022 12:59

Definitely seems like an upgrade from the s20 fe, but can't see any major advantage over a normal s21/s21+ really, depends if launching with android 12 gives it an extra update or if this gets a price cut in 6 months or so. s22 is apparently due out feb or march too and looks like a solid camera upgrade for the non-ultra models and a bulky note successor for the ultra

Starlith
121 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2845614 9-Jan-2022 13:13
Send private message

s21 is good but the Snapdragon 888 cpu in that phone (s21, s21 FE) can be a boiler unit at times. Better value in the s20 or waiting for the s22 in particular because the s21FE has a high price to it.



MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2845616 9-Jan-2022 13:21
Send private message

Starlith:

 

s21 is good but the Snapdragon 888 cpu in that phone (s21, s21 FE) can be a boiler unit at times. Better value in the s20 or waiting for the s22 in particular because the s21FE has a high price to it.

 

 

Our S21s don't have the 888. They're exynos variants.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

jonathan18
6102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2845617 9-Jan-2022 13:25
Send private message

Marques Brownlee covered the S21FE recently; my takeaway from watching that was it doesn't offer the same value proposition the 20FE did, and drops at a weird time given the imminent release of the S22 range. 

 

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
855 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2845620 9-Jan-2022 13:44
Send private message

Even now, I'm still tempted by the S20 FE, especially given the ~$650 sale price on the Snapdragon variant, but my concern is that it may only have guaranteed Android support for another year or 18 months.

 

 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

heavenlywild
4222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2845636 9-Jan-2022 14:33
Send private message

The Snapdragon version came out in NZ around mid last year so technically it's only 7 months old.

jonathan18
6102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2845642 9-Jan-2022 14:51
Send private message

Gurezaemon:

Even now, I'm still tempted by the S20 FE, especially given the ~$650 sale price on the Snapdragon variant, but my concern is that it may only have guaranteed Android support for another year or 18 months.


 


You've got a while yet to go:

Samsung announced in August of 2020 a whole bunch of Galaxy devices eligible for three years of Android updates, including tablets, flagship and foldable phones, and even cheaper Galaxy A series phones.

Moreover, Samsung also announced that all devices from 2019 or later will get four years of security updates. That includes every Galaxy line: Galaxy S, Note, Z, A, XCover, and Tab, for a total of over 130 models.

https://www.androidauthority.com/samsung-android-updates-1148888/

demeter23
123 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2845660 9-Jan-2022 16:05
Send private message

Gurezaemon:

 

Even now, I'm still tempted by the S20 FE, especially given the ~$650 sale price on the Snapdragon variant, but my concern is that it may only have guaranteed Android support for another year or 18 months.

 

 

 

 

Can I ask where you've seen it for $650?  Cheers.

MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2845661 9-Jan-2022 16:08
Send private message

demeter23:

 

Gurezaemon:

 

Even now, I'm still tempted by the S20 FE, especially given the ~$650 sale price on the Snapdragon variant, but my concern is that it may only have guaranteed Android support for another year or 18 months.

 

 

 

 

Can I ask where you've seen it for $650?  Cheers.

 

 

 

 

Cheapest I can find is HL https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/phone-and-gps/mobile-phones/android-phone/samsung-galaxy-s20fe-2021-cloud-navy.html

 

 

 

THIS IS the SD variant not the exynos variant.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
855 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2845663 9-Jan-2022 16:14
Send private message

demeter23:

 

Gurezaemon:

 

Even now, I'm still tempted by the S20 FE, especially given the ~$650 sale price on the Snapdragon variant, but my concern is that it may only have guaranteed Android support for another year or 18 months.

 

 

 

 

Can I ask where you've seen it for $650?  Cheers.

 

 

IIRC, it was around this price for both the Black Friday and Boxing Day sales. Not valid any more, unfortunately. 

 

And annoyingly, my Oneplus 6T still keeps chuffing along as solid as a rock, so I don't actually need a new phone.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

