Huawei Password Vault - comparable solution?
#293422 19-Jan-2022 22:30
Hey all,

 

I've had 4 Huawei phones and loved them all. But due to the whole google situation, I've just got an Oppo Find X2 pro. 

 

Huawei had 'Password Vault'. where logging into nearly any app would offer the pop up to save login to the vault. Then I could log into all my apps using Face/Touch/Passcode and it would populate the login field. 

 

My Oppo doesn't do this, and already am over logging into my work systems with the 14 character password :/ 
All the password managers I"ve tried seem to only do websites, not apps. 

 

Anything out there to replace the Password Vault. I would've stayed with Huawei gladly, but alas I had to move.




  #2853832 19-Jan-2022 22:45
Most apps can fill in apps also if you give them permission to do so. I recommend Bitwarden as one of the top password managers out there.




  #2853836 19-Jan-2022 23:07
1Password is also a great password manager that I use to fill in passwords on apps.

The first time you use an app, it likely won't show the right password. But you can search for a password, and after you've autofilled it once, it'll be suggested in the future.

  #2854093 20-Jan-2022 13:45
Dammm neither of these apps is supporting at least my work apps. Gutting. 

 

Thanks for your replies, worth a shot :)




  #2854154 20-Jan-2022 14:10
It should work against all apps - make sure you have it enabled in your Accessibility settings and that it has draw over other apps permission

 

 

 

https://bitwarden.com/help/auto-fill-android/

