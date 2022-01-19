Hey all,

I've had 4 Huawei phones and loved them all. But due to the whole google situation, I've just got an Oppo Find X2 pro.

Huawei had 'Password Vault'. where logging into nearly any app would offer the pop up to save login to the vault. Then I could log into all my apps using Face/Touch/Passcode and it would populate the login field.

My Oppo doesn't do this, and already am over logging into my work systems with the 14 character password :/

All the password managers I"ve tried seem to only do websites, not apps.

Anything out there to replace the Password Vault. I would've stayed with Huawei gladly, but alas I had to move.