I'm getting tempted to grab a Xiaomi Poco F3 but have a few questions I'm hopeful someone will be able to answer.
- Any advice on the best place to buy the phone? Deals keep popping up on OzBargin but they're at Banggood who don't appear to be shipping to NZ. Any other options besides Aliexpress?
- There are reports of the phone doing VoLTE on the stock firmware, has anyone managed to get VoLTE working once running a custom rom like LineageOS?
- Similarly, once running a custom rom like LineageOS has anyone had any success running work apps like O365 and Teams where they're managed by Intune?