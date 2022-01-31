Just a follow-up from my message above. I unlocked the bootloader and installed Lineage OS 18.1 plus their recommended MindTheGapps package.

Positives:

- With Magisk + Universal Safetynet Fix + MagiskHidePropsConf the phone passes safetynet, play store says it's certified, and my banking apps (BNZ / ANZ / and Google Pay NFC payments) all work fine.

- Camera seems perfectly fine to me (I've installed GCam BSG with a Poco F3 config)

- Battery lasts me two days (dead battery was one of the main reasons I moved from my OnePlus 6).

Negatives:

- I can't work how to get "Hey Google" voice match working. The option to turn it on in settings is disabled and says it isn't supported on this device

- The phone has a propensity to activate/unlock while in my shorts pocket - seems to happen whenever the phone wakes for notifications, calls, and double-tap-to-wake false positives. Once that happens the random thigh screen pressing is happy to reject calls, start punching numbers into the emergency dialler, activate apps etc. As a result Aliexpress thinks I'm in a mood to buy hawaiian shirts (I guess it could have been worse). I never had a problem with this with my OnePlus 6, even with double-tap-to-wake.

I'm pretty happy overall, but I've got to admit, I'd probably give the Arrow OS a whirl if those two negatives went away.