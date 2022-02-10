Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
S10+ Moisture Warning - Not been near water
Hello

 

Day 2 of warnings now when I come to charge my S10+ (bought 2019), of moisture in the charging port. I had the issue before the weekend just gone and the warning cleared up. But! Its back again yesterday and had to wireless charge it. 

 

I placed some tissue inside the port, blew a fan on it and inspected under a desk lamp. There is nothing damp or inside the port. 

 

 

 

Reboot does nothing and I can't access the recovery menu to clear the Cache Partition. 

 

Aside from factory reset, which I doubt will work as this is a hardware sensor am I stuck with a wireless charging only phone?




I've had a similar issue with my S8 which stopped charging via the USB-C as it always complained. Keep it as my backup phone now, charge wirelessly when I need to. Couldn't find a way to fix it.

 

On the other hand I temporarily had the issue with my Note20 Ultra. Gave it a bit of ventilation and dust cleaning and it stopped complaining. 

 

In both cases no actual water was involved so I think this is a bad 'feature' from Samsung.




Samsung Note20 Ultra, on 2degrees

Just needs to be more improved on. It doesn't like our humid climate and it is actually designed to protect the phone from shorting to ground. It is too sensitive yes but it's almost a good thing. Don't think anyone wants their phone catching fire because of a high voltage fast charge via USB-C. Yes I had this same issue with my S9 and it was replaced due to other faults and there was no water damage, can agree that it's a bad sensor and/or too sensitive but it is there for a reason.




I have some silica gel from a recent parcel. I will pop it in a bag overnight with the sachets and go from there.

 

Nightmare having to setup the phone again, the SmartSwitch nor GoogleOne backup restored my phone! 

 

Tempted to move to a iPhone13 mini

 

 




