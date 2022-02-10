Hello





Day 2 of warnings now when I come to charge my S10+ (bought 2019), of moisture in the charging port. I had the issue before the weekend just gone and the warning cleared up. But! Its back again yesterday and had to wireless charge it.

I placed some tissue inside the port, blew a fan on it and inspected under a desk lamp. There is nothing damp or inside the port.

Reboot does nothing and I can't access the recovery menu to clear the Cache Partition.

Aside from factory reset, which I doubt will work as this is a hardware sensor am I stuck with a wireless charging only phone?