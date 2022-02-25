Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MadEngineer

#293973 25-Feb-2022 08:51
New Android phone and neither Edge nor Chrome can open www stuff.co.nz. They both show the error:

Hmmm… can't reach this pageIt looks like the webpage at https://www.stuff.co.nz/ might be having issues, or it may have moved permanently to a new web address.
ERR_FAILED

If I open the Google news app I can use it to view articles and visit the site however.

Phone been restarted. I cleared the cache and this fixed it once but that no longer seems to work.

If I manually type in the http address it redirects to the https page.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

throbb
  #2874541 25-Feb-2022 08:55
Use i.stuff.co.nz

jamesrt
  #2874545 25-Feb-2022 08:59
Have tried from two Android phones; both mobile data and home WiFi connected - all seems to work.

 

The site does redirect itself to "i.stuff.co.nz", which is pretty much what I'd expect on a mobile device.

 

 

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2874546 25-Feb-2022 09:01
I'll admit it took me a little bit to realise you meant Stuff the website, and not the general user term for specific unnamed things...

 

Is it a new, new phone that might need some updates to play services, webview etc, or a new, old phone? Guess you already ruled out local environment factors?

 

TBH it's probably for the best... I'd recommend RNZ or The Spinoff



MadEngineer

  #2874571 25-Feb-2022 09:46
throbb:

Use i.stuff.co.nz

that does work. Maybe the phone has an issue with the redirect to that.

Phone is fully updated.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

garethbezett
  #2874574 25-Feb-2022 09:48
Seems like a great reason to switch to android.  I wonder if apple could implement this feature.

plas
  #2874593 25-Feb-2022 10:08
I've had this issue for awhile now, I assumed I had done something.

 

i.stuff.co.nz works fine though.

throbb
  #2874622 25-Feb-2022 10:58
MadEngineer:
throbb:

 

Use i.stuff.co.nz

 

that does work. Maybe the phone has an issue with the redirect to that.

Phone is fully updated.

 

 

 

I get the same on my S21 using Chrome, have to use i.stuff.co.nz



plas
  #2874709 25-Feb-2022 13:24
Decided to look further into it. For me it was "Adblock Plus for Samsung Internet", disabled that an it loads now.

MadEngineer

  #2875184 26-Feb-2022 08:44
This is on an Oppo phone but makes me wonder if there’s a similar feature.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

nzkc
  #2875434 26-Feb-2022 18:59
I find http://www.stuff.co.nz redirects correctly. https://www.stuff.co.nz does not. Always assumed it's a misconfiguration on their end. As mentioned i.stuff.co.nz is fine

MadEngineer

  #2876538 28-Feb-2022 19:13
There's a dns fault somewhere. I tried turning back on a dns-nat rule on my router as Android phones like to ignore what's given by dhcp and they phone home to Google directly. This cleared the fault immediately with my router forcing dns querries through itself. I'll have to set that rule to exclude my son's Chromebook as they report no internet access at all with that turned on.

I'll have to get into shell on this Android to try the dns lookups to see what ever the random Google dns server is handing back, or maybe stuff is returning a dodgy answer for dns queries via Google.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

MadEngineer

  #2876602 28-Feb-2022 22:48
Found it - a setting called private dns

This page kept showing my querries as going through Google with that setting on
https://www.dnsleaktest.com/




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

