MadEngineer:



There's a dns fault somewhere. I tried turning back on a dns-nat rule on my router as Android phones like to ignore what's given by dhcp and they phone home to Google directly. This cleared the fault immediately with my router forcing dns querries through itself. I'll have to set that rule to exclude my son's Chromebook as they report no internet access at all with that turned on.



I'll have to get into shell on this Android to try the dns lookups to see what ever the random Google dns server is handing back, or maybe stuff is returning a dodgy answer for dns queries via Google.





