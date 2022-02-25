MadEngineer:

New Android phone and neither Edge nor Chrome can open www stuff.co.nz. They both show the error:
Hmmm… can't reach this pageIt looks like the webpage at https://www.stuff.co.nz/ might be having issues, or it may have moved permanently to a new web address.
ERR_FAILED
If I open the Google news app I can use it to view articles and visit the site however.
Phone been restarted. I cleared the cache and this fixed it once but that no longer seems to work.
If I manually type in the http address it redirects to the https page.