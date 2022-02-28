Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
i think the latest Samsung OS has continue have flaws (faults) that needs to be fixed.
jackyleunght2002

#294025 28-Feb-2022 22:10
Hello All

 

so the latest software update for Samsung continue to have flaws on it.

 

1. so wi-fi calling? no answer at the end? one month ago talked to samsung chat, reference back to my reference to them, no response. 

 

2. somehow my skullcandy bluetooth earbuds has lost connection from my phone, so i have to remove my bluetooth earbuds and reconnect again, my earbuds will now show 2 bluetooth connection rather than 1 connection. so when i am on a call or listening to the music, one earbuds will have sound, but the other side will not have sounds.

 

 

 

jacky 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linux
  #2876594 28-Feb-2022 22:14
How do you know this is a Samsung issue? You don't

MaxineN
  #2876595 28-Feb-2022 22:16
Reset the skull candy entirely and try again.

 

WiFi calling issue(I did advise you on this earlier) new information from the WiFi Calling thread has shown is not a Samsung issue and is actually a Vodafone NZ issue where it's not prioritized. This is an issue on every other device that supports and is approved.

 

See konfusd's post here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=293627&page_no=2#2876165

 

Not ideal but the solution is that if you really need WiFi calling to work 100% of the time you need to use Airplane mode or be in a 0 cell service area or hit that magic threshold for on the fringe coverage, which we have no idea what that threshold is.

 

 

 

I would advise that you give feedback to Vodafone on the WiFi calling issue however. Make it loud.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Linux
  #2876596 28-Feb-2022 22:21
Correct the WiFi calling issue you have described sounds like a carrier issue not a Samsung one

 

WiFi calling does not behave this way on 2degrees

