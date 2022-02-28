jackyleunght2002

Hello All

so the latest software update for Samsung continue to have flaws on it.

1. so wi-fi calling? no answer at the end? one month ago talked to samsung chat, reference back to my reference to them, no response.

2. somehow my skullcandy bluetooth earbuds has lost connection from my phone, so i have to remove my bluetooth earbuds and reconnect again, my earbuds will now show 2 bluetooth connection rather than 1 connection. so when i am on a call or listening to the music, one earbuds will have sound, but the other side will not have sounds.

jacky