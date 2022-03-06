I recently had a kayaking accident on experienced some water damage to my old faithful Nokia 7plus. I'm already missing this old phone, in particular the simplicity and vanilla flavour of Android One, as I'm currently using our spare Samsung A10.

I wanted to get a decent modern Android One phone, and it seems like either Nokia X20 or XR20 are the only choices. I also had a look at the Samsung's (in particular the S20FE), and even tried a free Galaxy from work, but gave it back after a week. I really hated the Samsung take on the software also don't want in screen fingerprint or facial recognition).

Then the Pixel 5a caught my attention... And it is listed at Dicksmith/Kogan at $729 is in my budget (but only just)

The only problem is that it is the Japanese version, which I understand will give me: (from Mighty Ape) "Please Note: Japanese Specs: Camera shutter noise is permanently on and 5G Connectivity is limited in NZ"

I have also seen some discussions in the other threads about VoLTE problems on the Pixels, but not sure how this will impact me in the real world.

Are there any owners of Japanese Version Pixel 5a on the forum that can share their experience of using the phone in NZ, ie what are you missing out on if you can still call (3G/4G) and data works (3G/4G). Yes I know it will not allow downloads at N x 100Mb's, with the 5G of the Pixel being unsupported, but I don't think that I require that yet at the existing data prices.

As a minimum, I hope that language will still be in English on the Japanese version of the phone...