ForumsAndroidPixel 5a - Japanese Version - What am I missing here
sJBs

60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#294116 6-Mar-2022 13:52
Send private message quote this post

I recently had a kayaking accident on experienced some water damage to my old faithful Nokia 7plus.  I'm already missing this old phone, in particular the simplicity and vanilla flavour of Android One, as I'm currently using our spare Samsung A10.

 

 

 

I wanted to get a decent modern Android One phone, and it seems like either Nokia X20 or XR20 are the only choices.  I also had a look at the Samsung's (in particular the S20FE), and even tried a free Galaxy from work, but gave it back after a week.  I really hated the Samsung take on the software also don't want in screen fingerprint or facial recognition). 

 

 

 

Then the Pixel 5a caught my attention...  And it is listed at Dicksmith/Kogan at $729 is in my budget (but only just)

 

 

 

The only problem is that it is the Japanese version, which I understand will give me: (from Mighty Ape) "Please Note: Japanese Specs: Camera shutter noise is permanently on and 5G Connectivity is limited in NZ"

 

 

 

I have also seen some discussions in the other threads about VoLTE problems on the Pixels, but not sure how this will impact me in the real world.

 

 

 

Are there any owners of Japanese Version Pixel 5a on the forum that can share their experience of using the phone in NZ, ie what are you missing out on if you can still call (3G/4G) and data works (3G/4G).  Yes I know it will not allow downloads at  N x 100Mb's, with the 5G of the Pixel being unsupported, but I don't think that I require that yet at the existing data prices.

 

 

 

As a minimum, I hope that language will still be in English on the Japanese version of the phone...

Linux
8941 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2879741 6-Mar-2022 14:36
Send private message quote this post

If you visit a location that is 4G / VoLTE only you will not be able to make calls including to 111

gzt

gzt
13481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2879742 6-Mar-2022 14:37
Send private message quote this post

I have also seen some discussions in the other threads about VoLTE problems on the Pixels, but not sure how this will impact me in the real world.

Some rural areas areas are 4G VoLTE only. For Pixel 5a because no NZ carriers are signed up with Google or vice versa this means no voice call service in those areas for Pixel 5a. IME sms works.

Edit: This applies to all 5a/6 pixels not just Japan version.

sJBs

60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2879745 6-Mar-2022 14:52
Send private message quote this post

gzt:
I have also seen some discussions in the other threads about VoLTE problems on the Pixels, but not sure how this will impact me in the real world.

Some rural areas areas are 4G VoLTE only. For Pixel 5a because no NZ carriers are signed up with Google or vice versa this means no voice call service in those areas for Pixel 5a. IME sms works.

 

 

 

Thanks for all the answers and for clarifying this important point regarding the network not yet supporting phone's VoLTE out of the box.

 

However, I see from the Spark website, they indicate that you can contact them to provision the phone for VoLTE.  https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/volte/

 

 

 

Did anyone manage to contact Spark for assistance in this regard?



gzt

gzt
13481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2879750 6-Mar-2022 15:11
Send private message quote this post

Btw, Google regularly release Android updates with 'network improvements'. Another one due out today. It would be nice if one of these updates supported VoLTE and 5G for NZ carriers. So far it has not happened. Imo it never will. All the same I check after each update. Sad I know.

MaxineN
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2879889 6-Mar-2022 17:29
Send private message quote this post



Someone did and it was provisioned but it won't do anything because pixel are indeed lacking configuration thus you get basic 4G at best.

See here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=280371




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

sJBs

60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2884084 10-Mar-2022 08:00
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for all the replies. 

 

 

 

So from what I gather from this is that the Google Pixels are only available as "no VoLTE" and "No 5G" enabled devices in NZ.

 

 

 

My alternative is the Samsung S20FE, but I hate the Samsung version of android and will most likely root and change it at the earliest opportunity, which will most likely break VoLTE and 5G in any case... 

 

 

 

Any existing Pixel owners willing to share your experience and if you plan to buy Pixel again, in spite of not having access to VoLTE and 5G services in NZ?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MaxineN
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2884090 10-Mar-2022 08:13
Send private message quote this post

You could try and source a Xiaomi Poco F3 and go through all of the rigmarole to unlock it's bootloader and flash an AOSP ROM of your choice. You'll still keep VoLTE and 5G.

If I could be curious. Why not Samsung or even Apple? Everything will work out of the box and you'll get a fair amount of updates (especially from Apple).




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



sJBs

60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2884146 10-Mar-2022 10:02
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN: You could try and source a Xiaomi Poco F3 and go through all of the rigmarole to unlock it's bootloader and flash an AOSP ROM of your choice. You'll still keep VoLTE and 5G.

 

 

 

 

I wonder if this will fix the Pixel problem as well?  I see AOSP is available for the Pixel 5a.  This is actually one of the main things I like about the Pixel in that they are supported by the open-source community long after the manufacturer.

 


MaxineN:If I could be curious. Why not Samsung or even Apple? Everything will work out of the box and you'll get a fair amount of updates (especially from Apple).

 

Apple's closed ecosystem makes it an unattractive solution having standardised on vanilla Android and Linux for all my devices.

 

Samsung's interpretation of Android with another Samsung account, various bloatware, and it just operates differently which felt wrong.  I just couldn't get comfortable with it.  Recently, after driving a Galaxy S10 for a week I gave it back and reverted to my old and familiar Nokia with Android One.  All the latest and greatest hardware didn't count at all when the user found the software interface frustrating to use.

 

The other option for me is still the Nokia X20, but I really like the better software and camera features from the Pixel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MaxineN
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2884220 10-Mar-2022 10:21
Send private message quote this post

sJBs:

 

1. I wonder if this will fix the Pixel problem as well?  I see AOSP is available for the Pixel 5a.  This is actually one of the main things I like about the Pixel in that they are supported by the open-source community long after the manufacturer.

 

2. Apple's closed ecosystem makes it an unattractive solution having standardised on vanilla Android and Linux for all my devices.

 

Samsung's interpretation of Android with another Samsung account, various bloatware, and it just operates differently which felt wrong.  I just couldn't get comfortable with it.  Recently, after driving a Galaxy S10 for a week I gave it back and reverted to my old and familiar Nokia with Android One.  All the latest and greatest hardware didn't count at all when the user found the software interface frustrating to use.

 

The other option for me is still the Nokia X20, but I really like the better software and camera features from the Pixel.

 

 

 

 

1. Nope. It's hidden behind EFI storage which sure root gives you all the free will to edit this but this is where you can brick your device or you end up with not being able to connect to any network until you revert changes. It will not fix the core problem with Pixel devices and that is the lack of configuration in the EFI where the MBM files are contained(that are also made for the SoC and the modem) that have network configurations(I am dumbing this down dramatically and I'm also not an expert just a tinker ;) ).

 

 

 

2. You don't have to use Samsung services, hell there are even debloating methods out there. Apple's closed off eco system I understand but with that price tag you're paying for literal 7 years of support if the 6s is anything to go by. Again completely understand that the user experience isn't for everyone but sadly in this market we cannot have our cake and eat it too in a lot of the cases(I am still sad about Sony's departure and also the fact that Google does not want to enter the NZ market at this current state otherwise I'd be all over the Pixel).

 

 

 

More phones with more open configurations tend to "just work" like the Nokia's and also like my Xiaomi device but those can be hit and miss too and also there's not enough of them either because market share and $$$.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

