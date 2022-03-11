Being totally new to cell phone technology (apart from occasional usage) I'm attempting to put the data from my very old Samsung s3 to a new Samsung phone.

I've put the s3 SIM card in the new phone and confirmed it gets a text. There are no contacts listed in it, but they're still in the s3. I Googled for advice and found details on backing up to the Cloud. I may have succeeded but it wasn't clear, telling me auto backup happen 1 hour after being plugged in and screen off) so not sure if it's done or not. . How might you confirm this?

Alternately I can connect phones to PC, if that is another way to do it but would need some help.

Thanks for any advice.