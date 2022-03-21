Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidTop end camera phone (Where are people leaning)
Quinny

#295317 21-Mar-2022 11:25
So I have been troweling the net for a while to replace my Huawei P30 Pro. Like I have almost brought the P50 Pro minus google I like Huawei cameras that much

 

I have looked at

 

Iphone 13 Pro and Pro Max - just feel too big in hands (thick) and hate no back button. I have an Ipad Pro and it drives me bonkers as did my old iphone way back.

 

Samsung S22 Ultra - wish the S22 plus had the same cameras. Hate the square shape in hand, dont need the sPen, hate we got Equinox not Gen1, some over saturation issues are not me. Owned a Samsung phone pre the Huawei so not anti the brand). 

 

Google Pixel 6 - missing some nz bands. Great pics but need to buy off shore. No local support bugs me.

 

Coming

 

Oppo Find X5 Pro - NZ support, top wide and ultra wide, underwhelming zoom

 

OnePlus and Xiaomi - Pro models all have mixed camera reviews. (See BBK feedback)

 

Will NZ get

 

Honor Magic 4 Pro - Out in UK March 29th if comes to NZ then this looks nice. Ultra wide not as good as Oppo. Hmm do I wait for the "Ultimate" to get an English rom. Again the no local support could be an issue.

 

 

 

I really am torn. I watch vids on all the new phones, camera comparisons and read all the sites I can find. Not even sure if the Honor phones would work in NZ. I have owned phone products from all the brands (older iphone then Samsung Note) bar Oppo and Honor. I wish I could love the Samsung Ultra but I just hate the square feel in the hands so never got the Note 20. I have been 3 times and held the 22 Ultra but just cant hit the buy button. Dxomark just gave the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate No1 but some reviews of others are missing. Equinox review was mixed. The Honor 4 Pro got top marks at MWC. The new One Plus and Xiaomi cameras have all had mixed reviews so have eliminated them from choices.

 

At the moment Oppo will be in NZ, with NZ warranty and support which really does lean me to overlooking the zoom (some picks seem ok). Anyway anyone else torn at the moment. Maybe I should just wait to next year. Please dont reply just to snipe any brand as all are very good phones just after any thoughts. 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

liquidcore
  #2889504 21-Mar-2022 11:29
The S22 series in NZ have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 this year, not the Exynos.

 

Apart from that, probably a fair overview. It also depends on what you want to shoot - the S22 continue to have significant shutter lag compared to the iPhone, so not good for pets/kids that move a lot.

Quinny

  #2889507 21-Mar-2022 11:47
liquidcore:

 

The S22 series in NZ have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 this year, not the Exynos.

 

Apart from that, probably a fair overview. It also depends on what you want to shoot - the S22 continue to have significant shutter lag compared to the iPhone, so not good for pets/kids that move a lot.

 

 

Big white fluffy Samoyed Dogs to the tune of 1000s a year as I do phones at dog shows as well.

 

Why a great camera with high focus speed is vital.

 

And oh, on the Gen1. I had not gone beyond the reviews to check but based on previous. That is a big plus now the new throttling update has gone out.

 

 

Scott3
  #2889518 21-Mar-2022 12:12
Consensus online seems to be that the flagship iphones have the best camera's at the moment.

 

 

 

Have you given any thought to running a nice dedicated camera? They all can send photos to your phone via WiFi these days. In my mind the depth of field you get of a fast prime lens is much nicer than what smartphones will simulate with depth sensors etc.



Quinny

  #2889529 21-Mar-2022 12:39
Scott3:

 

Consensus online seems to be that the flagship iphones have the best camera's at the moment.

 

 

 

Have you given any thought to running a nice dedicated camera? They all can send photos to your phone via WiFi these days. In my mind the depth of field you get of a fast prime lens is much nicer than what smartphones will simulate with depth sensors etc.

 

 

 

 

Had really good Canon with very good but not top end (read $XXXX) lens.  Sold when got the P30. Agree tho. Not had a look at them in about 5 years so should update myself. 

Valcor
  #2890325 22-Mar-2022 20:46

I think the best Camera experience you can get with a phone is the Sony Xperia PRO I but not sure if you can get 5G or VoLTE working here...

 

5G is currently hugely overrated at the moment anyway. 

1024kb
  #2890400 23-Mar-2022 00:03
Huawei without Google services isn't at all difficult to cope with. I initially hacked the full suite into my P40 but took it off to update to EMUI 11 & haven't looked back. There's very few apps that will not run at all & most of those have comparable alternatives.

I'm saying this because you're right - Huawei cameras are right there with the very best of them.




