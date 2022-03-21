So I have been troweling the net for a while to replace my Huawei P30 Pro. Like I have almost brought the P50 Pro minus google I like Huawei cameras that much

I have looked at

Iphone 13 Pro and Pro Max - just feel too big in hands (thick) and hate no back button. I have an Ipad Pro and it drives me bonkers as did my old iphone way back.

Samsung S22 Ultra - wish the S22 plus had the same cameras. Hate the square shape in hand, dont need the sPen, hate we got Equinox not Gen1, some over saturation issues are not me. Owned a Samsung phone pre the Huawei so not anti the brand).

Google Pixel 6 - missing some nz bands. Great pics but need to buy off shore. No local support bugs me.

Coming

Oppo Find X5 Pro - NZ support, top wide and ultra wide, underwhelming zoom

OnePlus and Xiaomi - Pro models all have mixed camera reviews. (See BBK feedback)

Will NZ get

Honor Magic 4 Pro - Out in UK March 29th if comes to NZ then this looks nice. Ultra wide not as good as Oppo. Hmm do I wait for the "Ultimate" to get an English rom. Again the no local support could be an issue.

I really am torn. I watch vids on all the new phones, camera comparisons and read all the sites I can find. Not even sure if the Honor phones would work in NZ. I have owned phone products from all the brands (older iphone then Samsung Note) bar Oppo and Honor. I wish I could love the Samsung Ultra but I just hate the square feel in the hands so never got the Note 20. I have been 3 times and held the 22 Ultra but just cant hit the buy button. Dxomark just gave the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate No1 but some reviews of others are missing. Equinox review was mixed. The Honor 4 Pro got top marks at MWC. The new One Plus and Xiaomi cameras have all had mixed reviews so have eliminated them from choices.

At the moment Oppo will be in NZ, with NZ warranty and support which really does lean me to overlooking the zoom (some picks seem ok). Anyway anyone else torn at the moment. Maybe I should just wait to next year. Please dont reply just to snipe any brand as all are very good phones just after any thoughts.