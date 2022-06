Okay so I can comment on everything but the buying experience from Bangood itself.

Specs are legit(we have 2 Poco F3s in the house and they're absolutely fantastic flag ship killers and yes VoLTE and 5G work)

MIUI for me was a buggy mess and a battery hog for me. You can free it by requesting to unlock the bootloader(there is an entire guide and process for this online) and you can flash complete stock android.

Most of them support all of our bands but be careful with some Redmi branded ones. You will want to make sure that they are the global variant and not the India or China ones are you will lack B28.

No malware but some of them come with a crap ton of bloatware.