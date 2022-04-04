Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Nokia cannot hear caller
ronw

1200 posts

Uber Geek


#295526 4-Apr-2022 11:36
Send private message

My nokia phone 7+ had started to receive calls which I cannot hear the caller. This had happened several times over last few weeks. Only solution seems to be a reboot of phone. Any suggestions what is causing this world be helpful
Thanks





Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

richms
25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2896716 4-Apr-2022 12:09
Send private message

Has it started to use volte instead of falling back to 3g for voice?




Richard rich.ms

ronw

1200 posts

Uber Geek


  #2896737 4-Apr-2022 12:59
Send private message

I don't think so. I  am on Skinny and I am pretty sure that Skinny will not allow VOLTE for the Nokia 7+ even though it is capable of using it. There is not setting for VOLTE in the Call settings apparently until Skinny enable it for Nokia 7+ it remains hidden. 





Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Linux
8999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896738 4-Apr-2022 13:02
Send private message

Have you hard reset the phone?



insane
3007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2896739 4-Apr-2022 13:04
Send private message

Havn't perhaps got the audio hooked up to a nearby Bluetooth device e.g your car stereo?

jamesrt
1235 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896762 4-Apr-2022 13:55
Send private message

I've had the same issue occasionally on my Nokia 7.2 recently - can't hear anything when making voice calls (including the dialling/ringing); a reboot fixes it.

 

I'm just assuming it's yet another example of poorly written software - which seems to be a particular problem which plagues the Nokia 7 line.

 

 

ronw

1200 posts

Uber Geek


  #2896763 4-Apr-2022 13:55
Send private message

No Never do you think that would help. If I did that would it be ok to use Android reset and restore so all the apps came back? Our should I reset and add the apps in manually

Linux: Have you hard reset the phone?





Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

ronw

1200 posts

Uber Geek


  #2896881 4-Apr-2022 17:21
Send private message

It happens at home and out in the town. Most frustrating

 

 

 

insane: Havn't perhaps got the audio hooked up to a nearby Bluetooth device e.g your car stereo?





Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 



spmiller
23 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2896890 4-Apr-2022 17:40
Send private message

Next time it happens, try enabling the speaker -- perhaps it's just your earpiece that's erratic?

 

I have the same phone and it's getting a bit slow now, but since it still works ok I don't have an excuse for an upgrade yet...

Create new topic





