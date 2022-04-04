My nokia phone 7+ had started to receive calls which I cannot hear the caller. This had happened several times over last few weeks. Only solution seems to be a reboot of phone. Any suggestions what is causing this world be helpful
Thanks
I don't think so. I am on Skinny and I am pretty sure that Skinny will not allow VOLTE for the Nokia 7+ even though it is capable of using it. There is not setting for VOLTE in the Call settings apparently until Skinny enable it for Nokia 7+ it remains hidden.
I've had the same issue occasionally on my Nokia 7.2 recently - can't hear anything when making voice calls (including the dialling/ringing); a reboot fixes it.
I'm just assuming it's yet another example of poorly written software - which seems to be a particular problem which plagues the Nokia 7 line.
Linux: Have you hard reset the phone?
It happens at home and out in the town. Most frustrating
insane: Havn't perhaps got the audio hooked up to a nearby Bluetooth device e.g your car stereo?
Next time it happens, try enabling the speaker -- perhaps it's just your earpiece that's erratic?
I have the same phone and it's getting a bit slow now, but since it still works ok I don't have an excuse for an upgrade yet...