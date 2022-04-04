Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VoLTE won't automatically activate without 5G enabled
#295533 4-Apr-2022 17:42
Hi everyone!


Background:


I have a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Snapdragon Variant from Taiwan SM-G9980 128/12gb version. TGY/TGY,TGY/BRI. On One UI 4.1 March Patch. Vodafone NZ as network provider.


Problem:


Whenever the network mode is 4G/3G/2G and connected to 4G, the phone won't keep the VoLTE icon on which means that when I make a phone call connected to 4G, it would switch to 3G. When I restart the phone on this network mode, it would connect to VoLTE but after some time, it won't turn on again. I would check the sim status when the VoLTE is not connected and it would say that "IMS Registration: Not Registered" 


However, when the network mode is set to 5G/4G/3G/2G and the phone is connected to 4G, the VoLTE would just work normally.


 


Tried Solutions:


1. Contacted Samsung with feedback: feature llimitations because it's purchased overseas - not plausable as when I put a different sim card i.e. Spark, 2degrees, Skinny, it works fine.


2. Network reset, Factory reset, all the reset you can think of.


3. Contacted Vodafone to be told that it's Samsung's fault - still not plausable because works fine with other providers.


4. Sim Swap from store.


 


Regretting the purchase of the phone from overseas because of this but I'm hoping someone might have some troubleshooting I could try.

  #2896905 4-Apr-2022 18:10
Apologies for being a bit left field but is power savings the driving factor behind disabling 5G?

I know that this doesn’t answer your question but if it works with 5G enabled, I would be inclined to leave it on that. It just feels like a lot of extra effort otherwise.




  #2896906 4-Apr-2022 18:11
The joys of a imported handset and zero to with VodafoneNZ or the SIM card

All the carries in New Zealand do not run the same network configuration so not surprised at all

And why disable 5G?

  #2896907 4-Apr-2022 18:18
Linux: The joys of a imported handset and zero to with VodafoneNZ or the SIM card

All the carries in New Zealand do not run the same network configuration so not surprised at all

And why disable 5G?

 

 

 

Probably battery life but honestly you shouldn't be disabling it.

 

Yep not a VFNZ or any other carrier issue.

 

 

 

100% a CSC issue and cannot be resolved easily as there is no open carrier (like our XNZs).

 

 

 

Also TGY is Hong Kong not Taiwan.




  #2896910 4-Apr-2022 18:35
cokemaster: Apologies for being a bit left field but is power savings the driving factor behind disabling 5G?

I know that this doesn’t answer your question but if it works with 5G enabled, I would be inclined to leave it on that. It just feels like a lot of extra effort otherwise.

 

 

 

That is a perfectly valid question. The power savings is the driving factor definitely.

 

Yes, I am already at that point of leaving it on and not think about it. :)

  #2896911 4-Apr-2022 18:38
Linux: The joys of a imported handset and zero to with VodafoneNZ or the SIM card

All the carries in New Zealand do not run the same network configuration so not surprised at all

And why disable 5G?

 

 

 

It was a conscious decision so I knew there might be some drawbacks along the way.

 

- to get a little bit of power savings. 5/7 days a week, I'm not in a 5G zone so it doesn't make sense to have it on all the time.

  #2896912 4-Apr-2022 18:44
MaxineN:

 

Linux: The joys of a imported handset and zero to with VodafoneNZ or the SIM card

All the carries in New Zealand do not run the same network configuration so not surprised at all

And why disable 5G?

 

 

 

Probably battery life but honestly you shouldn't be disabling it.

 

Yep not a VFNZ or any other carrier issue.

 

 

 

100% a CSC issue and cannot be resolved easily as there is no open carrier (like our XNZs).

 

 

 

Also TGY is Hong Kong not Taiwan.

 

 

 

 

Yup, I thought about leaving it on and the reason for disabling it is for a little bit of power savings. Doesn't make much sense to have it on as I work rural without any 5G.

 

 

 

100% a CSC issue and cannot be resolved easily as there is no open carrier (like our XNZs).

 

- I'm lead to believe it is but if there's any solution, no matter how complex, I'd be keen to do it.

 

 

 

It's definitely Taiwan variant but defaulted to TGY csc after installing the latest firmware.

  #2896916 4-Apr-2022 19:02
If you are not in 5G coverage and you leave 5G enabled the change in power consumption would be next to nothing!



  #2896923 4-Apr-2022 19:33
I’d have to second @Linux, the vast bulk of “5G power consumption” would come from being attached to a 5G network and using said network.

I would expect the “5G power consumption” in 4G or 3G only areas to be virtually nothing. You probably would get more power savings by dimming your display. With that being said, I prefer VoLTE over 3G voice, particularly with its ability to hand back and forth from VoWifi.




  #2896924 4-Apr-2022 19:39
cokemaster: I’d have to second @Linux, the vast bulk of “5G power consumption” would come from being attached to a 5G network and using said network.

I would expect the “5G power consumption” in 4G or 3G only areas to be virtually nothing. You probably would get more power savings by dimming your display. With that being said, I prefer VoLTE over 3G voice, particularly with its ability to hand back and forth from VoWifi.

 

 

 

Thanks for that! My initial understanding was the other way around - the phone searching for 5G network consumes more than when connected to it.

 

I have same preference as you. Thanks for the responses everyone and @Linux

