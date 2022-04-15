Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidAdvice on mid-range Android phone (up to $700)
timyoung

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295689 15-Apr-2022 00:16
Send private message quote this post

I'm looking for advice on a new Android phone.

 

I've had an LG V30+ for the last 3 years. It's been really good but it's starting to lose
connection to the mobile phone network more & more often which requires a restart before I
can make/receive calls or texts. I think this indicates its getting close to end of life.

 

I'm looking for a mid-range (or high end previous generation) Android phone.

 

Budget is up to $700.

 

Aside from a good bright screen, important features are:
* good camera (used often for snapshots).
* decent battery life
* decent performance
* needs to work on Vodafone network

 

Nice to have would be some level of water resistance rating (eg IP68 or similar).

 

Looking at Easter sales, I've found a couple that look good around the $700 mark:
* Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G (2021) 12GB + 256GB
* Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) Snapdragon 865 Edition 6GB + 128GB

 

Does anyone have any feedback on these models, or any other suggestions?

 

Thanks in advance,
Tim

Create new topic
DamageInc
451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2902542 15-Apr-2022 05:09
Send private message quote this post

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) Snapdragon 865 Edition user here.

 

Takes good photos, battery lasts me the day, very happy with the performance, not sure about Vodafone network? I'm 2degrees.

 

I would be surprised if it didn't work on Vodafone.




Pop! OS

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Hammerer
2372 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2902544 15-Apr-2022 05:53
Send private message quote this post

Your shortlist of these two phones suggests to me that:
- water resistance of some sort is necessary and not an option
- you want a local retailer with stock on hand rather than relying on drop-shipping 

 

On paper the Motorola looks a winner meeting more of your main requirements but the Samsung is sold by Vodafone so it is the safe option for trouble-free configuration and support. Personally, I’d take IP68 and better Vodafone support because better performance is no good if the phone doesn’t work.

 

Camera: +Motorola - selfies, macro, AF
Battery: ++Motorola - 5 days vs 4 days
Performance: ++Motorola - 12GB memory!
Vodafone: +++Samsung

 

IP68: +Samsung - IP68 vs IP52

 

5G: +++Motorola
Sound: ++Samsung - stereo & quality
Storage: +Motorola - 256GB usually beats 128GB + microSD

blackjack17
1490 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902548 15-Apr-2022 06:55
Send private message quote this post

Samsung a53

https://www.samsung.com/nz/smartphones/galaxy-a/galaxy-a53-5g-awesome-blue-128gb-sm-a536elbdxnz/buy/




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit



Mrcutiepatootie
12 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2902549 15-Apr-2022 07:12
Send private message quote this post

How about a Pixel 5A? It is a little over the budget, but I’m sure it goes around that price if on a special deal. I guess the only hard part of owning a Pixel in an iPhone-Samsung dominated country is that hardware support is really lacking, whether it be accessories or replacement parts. But hey it meets your requirements lol

gzt

gzt
13636 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2902556 15-Apr-2022 07:35
Send private message quote this post

Mrcutiepatootie: How about a Pixel 5A?

Don't do it. Google does not support 5G or VoLTE for NZ carriers or vice versa. There is a long topic about that on geekzone. Please read it if you need more info on that.

timmmay
18520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2902559 15-Apr-2022 07:49
Send private message quote this post

I love the Pixel 4a I have, but I agree that looking for something that supports NZ 5G / VoLTE is probably a better bet. I will look at a Samsung or Oppo when this needs replacing.

 

You could try a hard reset of your phone to see if it's software rather than hardware causing the problem. Make sure you take a good backup first - data, photos, text messages, etc.

MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2902593 15-Apr-2022 11:35
Send private message quote this post

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHSAM0078011/Samsung-Galaxy-S20-FE-4G-Snapdragon-865-Edition-Du

 

 

 

Cheaper than the A53 with this special. 

 

Vodafone already supports VoLTE and also VoWiFi with this device.

 

It's gonna be supported for good few years to come.

 

It's also packing a much better SoC than the A53.

 

Also you can still get the A52s 5G which has the Snapdragon 778G which is still better than the A53's Exynos 1280. It also has a headphone jack and it's cheaper than the A53 and the S20FE, and you get 5G!

 

 

 

 

 

I would also advise looking against anything that isn't explicitly supported by Vodafone(or by any other carrier by that nature). Certain features like 5G and VoLTE and VoWiFi will be a "your mileage will vary we can't guarantee it, you're welcome to try but we can't support it".

 

 

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



everettpsycho
395 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2902610 15-Apr-2022 12:47
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHSAM0078011/Samsung-Galaxy-S20-FE-4G-Snapdragon-865-Edition-Du


 


Cheaper than the A53 with this special. 




Even less from noel Leeming via the market. Same offer but 10% for market club members that's got a free trial.

https://themarket.com/nz/search?sc=204300&itemmid=4&name=samsung-galaxy-s20-fan-edition-snapdragon-cloud-navy&showModal=true

timyoung

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2909995 4-May-2022 10:11
Send private message quote this post

Thought I'd update the topic - after reading a little about the VoLTE calling, I ended up buying the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) Snapdragon 865 Edition.

 

Very happy with the new phone so far.

 

Thanks everyone for the advice.

MikeAqua
6833 posts

Uber Geek


  #2910005 4-May-2022 10:43
Send private message quote this post

I have Samsung M51 and A52 phones.  They both tick those boxes. The battery on the M51 in particular is a tank, you'd need to wait for a special as its ~$750.  The A52 camera seems better, especially for video.

 

My only regret is that when I bought the M51, I didn't check if it has wireless charging (it doesn't).  Not a major with USB-C though, as charging is so quick.




Mike

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11949 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910010 4-May-2022 11:02
Send private message quote this post

I grabbed a Samsung A72 last year via work, been happy with it, great camera.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 