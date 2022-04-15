I'm looking for advice on a new Android phone.

I've had an LG V30+ for the last 3 years. It's been really good but it's starting to lose

connection to the mobile phone network more & more often which requires a restart before I

can make/receive calls or texts. I think this indicates its getting close to end of life.

I'm looking for a mid-range (or high end previous generation) Android phone.

Budget is up to $700.

Aside from a good bright screen, important features are:

* good camera (used often for snapshots).

* decent battery life

* decent performance

* needs to work on Vodafone network

Nice to have would be some level of water resistance rating (eg IP68 or similar).

Looking at Easter sales, I've found a couple that look good around the $700 mark:

* Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G (2021) 12GB + 256GB

* Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) Snapdragon 865 Edition 6GB + 128GB

Does anyone have any feedback on these models, or any other suggestions?

Thanks in advance,

Tim