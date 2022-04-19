freitasm: Any themes applied from their store? I have a Samsung Fold and don't see this.

Don't think so, but just tried this...

Under Settings>Themes>My Stuff>Themes>Default (only one listed and has a white tick).

So I pressed it and it applied the theme.

Now I see...

Notifications font is much better, but it has changed the clock font

I guess I am going to have to play around with Themes.

Edit> Actually, I still think there is a thin white border, around a dark blue text (but I could be a bit colour blind).