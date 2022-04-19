I don't like the white border around the black text.
Can I change the font?
I haven't found a setting.
What phone and what version of Android are you on? My Pixel 4a on Android 12 has a normal font. It might be a weird customisation on your phone.
timmmay:
Samsung A52 5G, Android 12.
Any themes applied from their store? I have a Samsung Fold and don't see this.
freitasm:
Don't think so, but just tried this...
Under Settings>Themes>My Stuff>Themes>Default (only one listed and has a white tick).
So I pressed it and it applied the theme.
Now I see...
Notifications font is much better, but it has changed the clock font
I guess I am going to have to play around with Themes.
Edit> Actually, I still think there is a thin white border, around a dark blue text (but I could be a bit colour blind).
Don't know if your phone has this setting(I'm S22 ultra so should be similar being Samsung android 12) and think font is changed whole system.
Go to Settings>Display>Scroll down and you should see font size and style.
johny007g:
I did play around with those settings but concluded it didn't make a difference.
I have now achieved this look (don't ask how I did it) and am happy with the result.
