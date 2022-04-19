Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can the Notifications font be changed?
alisam

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295727 19-Apr-2022 07:58
I don't like the white border around the black text.

 

Can I change the font?

 

I haven't found a setting.

 




timmmay
18527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2903608 19-Apr-2022 08:04
What phone and what version of Android are you on? My Pixel 4a on Android 12 has a normal font. It might be a weird customisation on your phone.

alisam

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2903610 19-Apr-2022 08:08
timmmay:

 

What phone and what version of Android are you on? My Pixel 4a on Android 12 has a normal font. It might be a weird customisation on your phone.

 

 

Samsung A52 5G, Android 12.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74056 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903617 19-Apr-2022 08:22
Any themes applied from their store? I have a Samsung Fold and don't see this.




alisam

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2903621 19-Apr-2022 08:38
freitasm:

 

Any themes applied from their store? I have a Samsung Fold and don't see this.

 

 

Don't think so, but just tried this...

 

Under Settings>Themes>My Stuff>Themes>Default (only one listed and has a white tick).

 

So I pressed it and it applied the theme.

 

Now I see...

 

 

Notifications font is much better, but it has changed the clock font 

 

I guess I am going to have to play around with Themes.

 

Edit> Actually, I still think there is a thin white border, around a dark blue text (but I could be a bit colour blind).

 

 




johny007g
268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2903695 19-Apr-2022 10:09
Don't know if your phone has this setting(I'm S22 ultra so should be similar being Samsung android 12) and think font is changed whole system. 
Go to Settings>Display>Scroll down and you should see font size and style.




johny007g

alisam

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2904163 20-Apr-2022 07:25
johny007g:

 

Don't know if your phone has this setting(I'm S22 ultra so should be similar being Samsung android 12) and think font is changed whole system. 
Go to Settings>Display>Scroll down and you should see font size and style.

 

 

I did play around with those settings but concluded it didn't make a difference.

 

I have now achieved this look (don't ask how I did it) and am happy with the result.

 




