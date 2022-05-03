My default payment method is via Google Pay on my phone; it's a really convenient feature, but my concern is that my phone (an S10+, if that has any bearing) doesn't need to be unlocked for it to work, despite the GP app stating it should need to be (see screenshot below).

I've checked all the obvious things to ensure it's not unlocking automatically (eg smart lock - the only devices on that are our two cars, and I'm definitely not connected to them when paying for stuff; and it's definitely not a case of the phone unlocking via face recognition as I've tested for that). The screen is still locked when paying - all I need is to have the screen on, eg I can pay as soon as I double-tap the screen to display the lock screen, but not actually unlock it.

What really highlighted the risk was I bought a TV this morning: I was able to pay for it - a cost of over $2k - using GP, without unlocking the phone and without being asked for a PIN.

Can anyone advise me what's going on here, and what I may be able to do to ensure GP only works when the phone is unlocked? Also, who sets the transaction limit at which point a PIN is required, or is this never an option when paying by phone?

Thanks for any tip and ideas.