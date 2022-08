using BYO devices for work .

a terrible idea . Especially notebooks/PC's .

BYO devices

IT has ZERO control over them

IT has ZERO say in how they are used

IT has ZERO control over who uses them (owners kids etc)

IT is on shakey ground with remote wipe

So security is out the window , because some companies are trying to save some $

or some companies supply phones/laptops so under specced that they arnt usuable & staff use their personal devices ( seen that )