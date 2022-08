ech3lon: Pixel 5, 5a, Xperia 10 iii, Galaxy S10



Pixel 5 would be my first choice.

And 3 of those are parallel imported and will not do VoLTE or 5G.

VoLTE is the more important one when only on 4G towers and there's no 3G tower to fall back on and you need to make a call.

I'm not sure you're going to get a compact phone in these days unless you raise your budget and get a S22 or you join team Apple(iPhone 12 mini or 13 mini which also requires raising your budget).