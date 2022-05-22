Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Government Emergency Alert settings tonight
#296111 22-May-2022 15:41
Wife has Samsung A11 phone.

 

So as to hear the Government Emergency Alert test tonight between 6 and 7 pm went to check that the Alert "switch" is turned on or not. Cannot find any such switch!!

 

Google gives us options to enable settings via Notifications, and Sounds, and Messages. None of those "instructions" work as the "tick" options that are supposed to be selected just are not there.

 

There are some clues in the Vodafone site and Samsung site for setting the Alert. But there, Vodafone sends us to Samsung and Samsung sends us to mobile provider (Vodafone).

 

Phone is in the list of Alert capable phones.

 

Does anyone know how to set the A11 up for Emergency Alert?

 

Need to hurry as don't want to get swamped by a tsunami or swallowed by earthquake cracks!!

 

Thanks for any help

 

PS - I personally have iPhone 7. Setting is easy ........ Settings, Notifications, Emergency Alerts (slide to on)

 

Why is Android so unfriendly to my wife??

  #2917107 22-May-2022 15:48
Under Message settings but I am sure these can not be changed

  #2917318 22-May-2022 18:20
All our phones worked.

 

 

 

 

  #2917320 22-May-2022 18:23
Came through on mine, however my wife's iPhone on slient shows the alert but didn't make any sound



  #2917321 22-May-2022 18:25
I do NOT miss that noise.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

  #2917322 22-May-2022 18:25
Mine just went off. Gave me a panic attack, thinking we're going back to level 4 or something!

  #2917324 22-May-2022 18:30
DjShadow:

 

Came through on mine, however my wife's iPhone on slient shows the alert but didn't make any sound

 

 

Same here, personal and work iPhons on silent, I thought the alert was meant to be audible even on silent.

 

Also as above, I dont miss that sound either.

 

 

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2917325 22-May-2022 18:32
Got it twice, both were silent because my phone is always on silent anyway




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.



  #2917329 22-May-2022 18:45
Pixel 5a. Driving with driving mode off. I was playing music on Bluetooth.

That was spectacular. The torch light started flashing lighting up the dash. A voice alert message played over Bluetooth AND the phone speaker at the same time. With the bluetooth delay it provided an impressive echo effect.

After it was all over I ok'ed the message. Is it possible to view the message after that? It's not in the messages app. This part seems less than useful in an emergency.

  #2917332 22-May-2022 18:55
New alert, new thread, same contents as most the previous :)

Fairly easily summed up

Nz specific config, changes Firmware based, nz specific market devices almost certainty. (Bar imports, which may like it if they added all countries settings)
Still a few years until market saturated with everyone on a compatible because people keep holding on to old devices (no need to update)

Don't rely on it as your only source. Real alerts go out on media and so on too so missing out isn't really a big deal. So if anyone cuts themselves off from the analogue world going totally digitally.. sure, you might miss out.


I don't recall the flash going ballistic last time. So perhaps more changes. Oppo and moto seem to like reading them out if you don't acknowledge it too.

  #2917334 22-May-2022 18:58
gzt: Is it possible to view the message after that? It's not in the messages app. This part seems less than useful in an emergency.


Yes. Search settings for 'emergency'. It's burried for some but fairly standard since about v8/9

  #2917337 22-May-2022 19:12
Oblivian: 

Nz specific config, changes Firmware based, nz specific market devices almost certainty. (Bar imports, which may like it if they added all countries settings)

 

 

 

Worked on my fiancée's Poco F3.

 

 

 

Which made me very uncomfortable when it went off.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

  #2917340 22-May-2022 19:21
Worked fine on my S21 and partner's iPhone 12.

  #2917343 22-May-2022 19:29
All fine here........  1x Samsungs, 2x Huawei, 1x iPhone

 

Vodafone and 2D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

  #2917346 22-May-2022 19:52
The first reaction for so many people when they get the broadcast is to press OK to stop the noise. 

 

Sadly that just makes this "important message" disappear.

 

This is what happened the last time and despite Civil Defence being advised, they appear to have ignored the problem.

 

Many many phone users would not be able to recover the message to read it.

  #2917348 22-May-2022 20:01
my xiaomi phone has received every previous alert - but did not get this one.

