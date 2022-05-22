Wife has Samsung A11 phone.

So as to hear the Government Emergency Alert test tonight between 6 and 7 pm went to check that the Alert "switch" is turned on or not. Cannot find any such switch!!

Google gives us options to enable settings via Notifications, and Sounds, and Messages. None of those "instructions" work as the "tick" options that are supposed to be selected just are not there.

There are some clues in the Vodafone site and Samsung site for setting the Alert. But there, Vodafone sends us to Samsung and Samsung sends us to mobile provider (Vodafone).

Phone is in the list of Alert capable phones.

Does anyone know how to set the A11 up for Emergency Alert?

Need to hurry as don't want to get swamped by a tsunami or swallowed by earthquake cracks!!

Thanks for any help

PS - I personally have iPhone 7. Setting is easy ........ Settings, Notifications, Emergency Alerts (slide to on)

Why is Android so unfriendly to my wife??