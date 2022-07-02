just a heads up.

there is a bit of talk out there that after the june update from samsung, you are no longer able to do the band locking.

sadly i found this out the hard way and my new s22+ has been updated......joy. bit of a pain as i need the band locking day to day.

i know Samsung have been questioned directly and i would like to see it changed but im not holding my breath. tho i have heard that if your phone was locked to a freq then updated you can change that by uninstalling the band selection app.