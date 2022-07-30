Been considering upgrading from an s8 for awhile back, great phone, still think it looks nicer than most current phones personally, but finally seems to be showing it's age in a few ways; battery life, some apps and web browsing can be slow, and out of support for os level security patches

S22 seems to be the most compact modern samsung, not sure it's worth $1000+ from reviews i have seen especially when it doesn't seem a massive upgrade from the S20 and S21 (believe it is smaller though at least), but would consider it at a discounted price, and it would work well the the galaxy watch i already have.

Not sure oneplus, oppo, or xiaomi have any modern compact options.

Not keen on apple (especially with their increasing push of cloud features), but would possibly consider an iphone se or 12/13 mini, and even the "normal" sized iphones are fairly small by modern standards.

Or Xperia (owned a z3 compact previously) or Asus Zenfone, but i believe both of those are parallel import only and i would like to have volte (s8 doesn't seem to support it on Spark and now Kogan, keen to have it on my next phone).